E-Paper | September 25, 2024

Economic reforms supported by IMF deal to increase growth in Pakistan, says ADB

Amin Ahmed Published September 25, 2024 Updated September 25, 2024 01:33pm

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) on Wednesday said that the economic reform agenda supported by the three-year International Monetary Fund (IMF) Extended Fund Facility (EFF) was projected to accelerate growth and ease inflation in Pakistan.

In its Asian Development Outlook report for September, the Manila-based lending agency noted that growth in Pakistan had rebounded to 2.4 per cent in the fiscal year 2023-24, adding that the Fund’s previous short-term $3bn loan, which concluded in April, helped with economic stability in the country.

Pakis­tan and the IMF reached a three-year, $7 billion aid package deal in July, with the new programme, as stated by the report, to catalyse “significant international financial support” for the underlying economic stabilisation and reform programme.

“Once approved by the IMF Executive Board, the arrangement should enhance macroeconomic stability,” the report stated, adding that the deal aimed to “consolidate public finances, expand social spending and protection, rebuild foreign exchange reserves, reduce fiscal risks from state-owned enterprise, and improve the business environment to encourage growth led by the private sector.”

However, the report warned that the country’s economic outlook was still susceptible to high downside risks.

“With Pakistan’s sizeable external financing requirements, its economic outlook is vulnerable to any shortfall in external inflows, making timely disbursements from multilateral and bilateral partners crucial,” the report read.

Furthermore, it cautioned that “lapses in policy implementation” could jeopardise the inflows, putting the exchange rate under pressure.

On the other hand, the report did acknowledge that the new government had committed to structural reforms, however, it faced challenges due to “elevated political and institutional tensions and the prospects of social unrest from a steep drop in real incomes”.

“Devastating floods in 2022 demonstrated Pakistan’s vulnerability to climate-induced natural disasters, further complicating the economic outlook,” it stated.

On the external side, it noted geopolitical developments such as higher food and oil prices to be the main risks to the country’s economic stability.

It added that the Fund’s programme aimed to “put the debt-to-GDP ratio on a sustainable declining path”, highlighting that the budget deficit for the year was expected at 6.9pc of the GDP.

Regarding interest payments, it highlighted that they were expected to “remain elevated” for the year — comprising about 57pc of the current expenditure and absorbing 75pc of the federal taxes.

“Nevertheless, a disciplined fiscal stance is anticipated to significantly reduce these payments in the medium term,” it added, meanwhile, stating that a revenue measure and some reductions in interest outlay will be able to create the necessary fiscal space for “much-needed social and development spending”.

Follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

On the brink

On the brink

Zahid Hussain
A defiant govt and the widening divide within the top court itself has created a very dangerous impasse.

Editorial

Point of no return?
Updated 25 Sep, 2024

Point of no return?

It is CJP's responsibility to ensure his institution's respect as the govt has made it clear it will not implement the reserved seats verdict.
War on Lebanon
25 Sep, 2024

War on Lebanon

Israel has lit a fire that can consume the entire region, as hopes for a Gaza ceasefire grow dimmer by the day.
Rape scars
25 Sep, 2024

Rape scars

We are at the threshold of a rape crisis and the reason for it is our flimsy response; it aborts justice by perpetuating stigmatisation and victim-blaming.
Reserved seats
Updated 24 Sep, 2024

Reserved seats

THE verdict is in. But does that make a difference? The Supreme Court’s detailed reasoning for its decision in the...
Close call
24 Sep, 2024

Close call

A DISASTER of considerable proportions was averted on Sunday when a roadside device exploded in Swat as diplomats...
Digital gagging
24 Sep, 2024

Digital gagging

IT happened again over the weekend. Internet users in Pakistan found themselves cut off from WhatsApp and Instagram,...