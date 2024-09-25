Snow leopard cub sold in black market recovered

GB Parks and Wildlife Conservator Khadim Abbas is pictured with the recovered snow leopard cub.—Dawn

GILGIT: In a successful operation, the Gilgit-Baltistan Parks and Wildlife Department recovered a snow leopard cub sold in the black market and shifted it to the Snow Leopard Rehabilitation Centre in Naltar Valley on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the United States has not returned to Pakistan a snow leopard cub, which was sent to the Bronx Zoo in New York on a temporary basis some 17 years ago.

The cub, estimated to be two and a half months old, was caught from its habitat in Nazabar Nullah in Yasen valley of Ghizer district a month ago.

Three people have been arrested, and investigations are underway to detain more individuals involved.

On Sept 8, the wildlife department officials came to know that two residents of Nazbar Nullah from Gujar tribe, had caught a snow leopard cub in their area. The wildlife department officials raided the area but failed to recover the cub.

However, three suspects were taken into custody. They told the police that the snow leopard cub had been sold to a local person in Yasen for Rs250,000.

Khadim Abbas, Gilgit-Baltistan’s conservator for Parks and Wildlife, told Dawn the GB wildlife force raided a house in Yasin and recovered the snow leopard cub from the possession of two men on Monday. “The two-and-a-half-month-old snow leopard cub is in good health,” he said.

He said the diet plan for the snow leopard cub has been obtained from the Snow Leopard Foundation (SLF), Pakistan.

The SLF Pakistan had established a rehabilitation centre in 2016 to provide safe custody, protection, care, and training for orphaned, injured, or captured snow leopard cubs.

Meanwhile, the US has not returned a snow leopard cub sent to the Bronx Zoo in New York 17 years ago, despite requests from the federal government. The cub was temporarily shifted under a memorandum of understanding signed in 2006.

Pakistan is home to 300-400 snow leopards, with 80pc of their habitat in Gilgit-Baltistan. Globally, only 6,000-6,500 snow leopards exist, with merely 25% of their habitat protected.

Published in Dawn, September 25th, 2024