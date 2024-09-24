E-Paper | September 24, 2024

Under-pressure Shan Masood to lead as squad announced for 1st England Test

AFP Published September 24, 2024 Updated September 24, 2024 11:39pm

Shan Masood will continue to lead Pakistan in the upcoming series against England, despite losing his first five Tests as captain.

Masood, a 34-year-old top-order batsman, was named captain in the 15-man squad announced on Tuesday for next month’s first Test in Multan.

There had been media reports Masood faced an axe after Pakistan’s shocking 2-0 defeat against Bangladesh last month.

Pakistan had never lost to Bangladesh before the twin defeats took Masood’s record to five losses since replacing Babar Azam as skipper in November last year. He lost his first series 3-0 in Australia.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) stuck with Masood as Australian head coach Jason Gillespie sought consistency.

The first of three Tests start in Multan from October 7, the second will be played in the same city from Oct 15 and the third in Rawalpindi from Oct 24.

The PCB said the squad was for the first Test only.

“The 15-man squad is for the first Test and based on the recommendation of head coach Gillespie, the selected players will attend a training camp in Multan from Oct 1,” said a PCB release.

Left-arm spinner Noman Ali has replaced fast bowler Khurram Shahzad who is recovering from a side strain.

Pacer Mohammad Ali, who played both Bangladesh Tests, and batter Kamran Ghulam, an unused member of the squad, have been dropped. Allrounder Aamer Jamal returns, after missing the Bangladesh series with a back problem.

“We are very much looking forward to the series against England here in Pakistan and cannot wait for it to begin,” Gillespie said.

“We are excited about playing in front of our wonderful supporters.”

Squad (for first Test): Shan Masood (captain), Saud Shakeel, Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Mir Hamza, Muhammad Hurraira, Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shaheen Shah Afridi

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Reserved seats
Updated 24 Sep, 2024

Reserved seats

THE verdict is in. But does that make a difference? The Supreme Court’s detailed reasoning for its decision in the...
Close call
24 Sep, 2024

Close call

A DISASTER of considerable proportions was averted on Sunday when a roadside device exploded in Swat as diplomats...
Digital gagging
24 Sep, 2024

Digital gagging

IT happened again over the weekend. Internet users in Pakistan found themselves cut off from WhatsApp and Instagram,...
Fancy tax scheme
Updated 23 Sep, 2024

Fancy tax scheme

GOVERNMENTS propose, bureaucrats dispose — often relegating ‘plans’ to an existing pile of schemes gathering...
Lebanon on edge
Updated 24 Sep, 2024

Lebanon on edge

If warmongers in Tel Aviv manage to ignite a full-blown war with Lebanon, it will likely pull in both the Iran-led ‘Axis of Resistance’, and Israel’s Western protectors and benefactors.
Chikungunya threat
23 Sep, 2024

Chikungunya threat

MISERY usually follows every rainy season. If it is not infrastructural degradation, it is disease. And so, the...