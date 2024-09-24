E-Paper | September 24, 2024

Floods sweep away homes in Japan’s quake-hit region

AFP Published September 24, 2024 Updated September 24, 2024 09:15am
A MAN (centre) searches for his missing 14-year-old daughter among debris washed away from flooding along a river following heavy rain in Wajima, a city in Japan’s Ishikawa prefecture, on Monday.—AFP
A MAN (centre) searches for his missing 14-year-old daughter among debris washed away from flooding along a river following heavy rain in Wajima, a city in Japan’s Ishikawa prefecture, on Monday.—AFP

WAJIMA: Rescuers combed the debris-strewn banks of a river in central Japan on Monday, searching for drowning victims after homes were swept away in flooding and landslides that claimed at least seven lives.

The river on the Noto Peninsula — an area still reeling from a devastating earthquake in January — overflowed at the weekend, becoming a muddy torrent that inundated roads and a remote hamlet.

After the skies finally cleared, police and firefighters from across Japan were joined by residents and the father of a 14-year-old girl who is one of seven missing people. The number of deaths reached seven, with one severely injured and 11 mildly injured as of Monday afternoon, Ishikawa prefecture said on their website.

Rain pounded the region from Saturday, with more than 540 millimetres recorded in the city of Wajima over 72 hours — the heaviest continuous rain since comparative data became available. The flooding disaster hit the area as it was making a fragile recovery from a magnitude-7.5 quake on New Year’s Day, which toppled buildings, triggered tsunami waves and sparked a major fire.

Floodwaters inundated emergency housing built for those who had lost their homes in the Jan 1 earthquake, which killed at least 374 people, according to the Ishikawa regional government. “I have to start over, through another cold winter,” 76-year-old former sushi chef Shoichi Miyakoshi, whose wife was killed in a 2007 earthquake, said.

On Monday afternoon, 3,600 households still had no power after the rain, according to the Hokuriku Electric Power Company. More than 100 areas in the region were isolated, with roads blocked due to landslides.

Published in Dawn, September 24th, 2024

