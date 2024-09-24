Ministry denies house rent notification

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Housing and Works has said it had not issued any office memorandum about an increase in the rental ceiling for government employees.

Commenting on a report published in Dawn on Monday, which stated that federal government employees had received a 45pc bump in house rent allowances, the ministry said that its sub-ordinance Estate Office was “currently conducting a survey of market rent rates of residential accommodations at six specified stations i.e. Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Karachi, Peshawar and Quetta”.

It said that the survey had not yet been finalised, and “nothing has been notified so far”.

