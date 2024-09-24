E-Paper | September 24, 2024

Ministry denies house rent notification

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published September 24, 2024 Updated September 24, 2024 11:27am

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Housing and Works has said it had not issued any office memorandum about an increase in the rental ceiling for government employees.

Commenting on a report published in Dawn on Monday, which stated that federal government employees had received a 45pc bump in house rent allowances, the ministry said that its sub-ordinance Estate Office was “currently conducting a survey of market rent rates of residential accommodations at six specified stations i.e. Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Karachi, Peshawar and Quetta”.

It said that the survey had not yet been finalised, and “nothing has been notified so far”.

Published in Dawn, September 24th, 2024

