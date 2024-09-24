E-Paper | September 24, 2024

Islamabad sub-inspector arrested for abusing two minor children

Munawer Azeem Published September 24, 2024 Updated September 24, 2024 10:44am

ISLAMABAD: A sub-inspector (SI) of the capital police was suspended and put behind bars after he was found involved in detaining two minor children illegally for two days and physically abusing them, police said on Monday.

The action against the SI was taken in response to a complaint lodged by relatives of the children with Inspector General of Police Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi.

The complaints stated that the policeman picked up the children and detained them in a police station besides physically assaulting them. Later, the SI dropped them off at an Edhi centre.

In response, the IGP ordered an inquiry and asked DIG Syed Ali Raza to establish the facts and fix responsibility. During the inquiry, the DIG found that the SI had picked up the two minors — one 10 years old and the other 12 years — while begging in Karachi Company on September 16.

Later, the SI took the children to the Shams Colony police station, where he was posted, and illegally detained them there for two days, said the police. He took them to the Edhi centre on September 18.

The complainants alleged that during the illegal detention, the SI abused them. Over the allegations, a medical examination of the children was conducted which confirmed it.

After the SI was found guilty, DIG Raza suspended him and ordered registration of a case against him.

When contacted, the DIG told Dawn that the SI was now behind bars and under the directives of the IGP departmental proceedings had been initiated against him to dismiss him from service.

“The capital police will ensure strict implementation of law and any official or officer involved in any illegal and immoral activity will be made accountable,” Mr Raza said, adding police officers and officials were not above the law and any of them overstepping their authority will face strict legal and departmental action.

Published in Dawn, September 24th, 2024

Violence against children
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Reserved seats
Updated 24 Sep, 2024

Reserved seats

THE verdict is in. But does that make a difference? The Supreme Court’s detailed reasoning for its decision in the...
Close call
24 Sep, 2024

Close call

A DISASTER of considerable proportions was averted on Sunday when a roadside device exploded in Swat as diplomats...
Digital gagging
24 Sep, 2024

Digital gagging

IT happened again over the weekend. Internet users in Pakistan found themselves cut off from WhatsApp and Instagram,...
Fancy tax scheme
Updated 23 Sep, 2024

Fancy tax scheme

GOVERNMENTS propose, bureaucrats dispose — often relegating ‘plans’ to an existing pile of schemes gathering...
Lebanon on edge
23 Sep, 2024

Lebanon on edge

NOT content with the bloodbath it has unleashed in Gaza, Israel is now on the rampage in Lebanon, routinely ...
Chikungunya threat
23 Sep, 2024

Chikungunya threat

MISERY usually follows every rainy season. If it is not infrastructural degradation, it is disease. And so, the...