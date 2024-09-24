Islamabad sub-inspector arrested for abusing two minor children

ISLAMABAD: A sub-inspector (SI) of the capital police was suspended and put behind bars after he was found involved in detaining two minor children illegally for two days and physically abusing them, police said on Monday.

The action against the SI was taken in response to a complaint lodged by relatives of the children with Inspector General of Police Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi.

The complaints stated that the policeman picked up the children and detained them in a police station besides physically assaulting them. Later, the SI dropped them off at an Edhi centre.

In response, the IGP ordered an inquiry and asked DIG Syed Ali Raza to establish the facts and fix responsibility. During the inquiry, the DIG found that the SI had picked up the two minors — one 10 years old and the other 12 years — while begging in Karachi Company on September 16.

Later, the SI took the children to the Shams Colony police station, where he was posted, and illegally detained them there for two days, said the police. He took them to the Edhi centre on September 18.

The complainants alleged that during the illegal detention, the SI abused them. Over the allegations, a medical examination of the children was conducted which confirmed it.

After the SI was found guilty, DIG Raza suspended him and ordered registration of a case against him.

When contacted, the DIG told Dawn that the SI was now behind bars and under the directives of the IGP departmental proceedings had been initiated against him to dismiss him from service.

“The capital police will ensure strict implementation of law and any official or officer involved in any illegal and immoral activity will be made accountable,” Mr Raza said, adding police officers and officials were not above the law and any of them overstepping their authority will face strict legal and departmental action.

