KP CM announces protests to ‘save’ Constitution

PESHAWAR: The PTI seems set to up the ante in its protests against the government, as Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur on Sunday announced rallies across the country over the next few weeks.

In a video message released on Sunday, Mr Gandapur said his party will hold a public gathering in Punjab’s southern district of Mianwali this Sunday.

Before the gathering, PTI will hold rallies across the country on Friday for the judiciary’s “independence” and protection of the Constitution.

Mr Gandapur said the incarcerated PTI leader, Imran Khan, will only be released once there is an independent judiciary.

“I will come and hold a gathering in Mianwali, followed by another show of power in Pindi and other cities,” CM Gandapur announced.

PTI’s next rally to be held in Mianwali; Gandapur vows to resist constitutional amendment, move to form new court

The movement for rule of law, democracy and Mr Khan’s release would continue, the KP CM said as he sought people’s support.

“We stand with Imran Khan and our struggle will continue until we get him released and elect him the prime minister.”

The KP CM came down hard on the Punjab and federal governments, whom he claimed were demanding an apology from him.

“What should I apologise for and to whom,” Mr Gandapur questioned, adding that those who had imprisoned PTI founder Khan in “illegal and fake” cases and are involved in “brutality” against PTI workers should apologise.

Mr Gandapur’s pejorative remarks against journalists made during PTI’s rally in Sangjani on September 8 have resulted in widespread condemnation, with journalist bodies, rights groups, and politicians having demanded an apology.

While commenting on Saturday’s rally in Lahore, Mr Gandapur claimed the Punjab government had barricaded a perimeter of 2km around the venue to stop people from attending the event.

Yet people from across Lahore reached the venue on the city’s outskirts, he said, and he dared the Punjab government to allow the PTI to hold a rally in the Minar-i-Pakistan ground.

Mr Gandapur also criticised former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, calling him a “product of military dictators” who “looted the country and purchased properties abroad”.

The PTI leader claimed that PPP and PML-N were “jointly attacking democracy” and vowed to resist their actions.

While referring to the Toshakhana case against Mr Khan, the KP CM claimed the former PM legally retained the gifts, yet he has been imprisoned.

“Today, Imran Khan is imprisoned, but those who illegally retained luxury vehicles are free.”

He said this was because even the judiciary is not independent.

Judges have written letters complaining that they were being pressurised, the CM said, while encouraging the judge to name those persons who are trying to coerce them. “We are with you.”

He said PTI doesn’t accept the incumbent government and would also reject any “illegal” amendment to the Cons­t­i­t­ution and courts formed as a result of them.

He compared the current situation with the reign of ex-PM Khan and claimed that the economy, foreign investment and law and order were better during the PTI government.

‘Referendum against fake govt’

Meanwhile, acting president of PTI Punjab, Hammad Azhar said that

Satu­rday’s power show proved to be a referendum against the “Form-47 fake” government. Mr Azhar, who escaped arrest at the Kahna rally venue, said people had proved that they would reach anywhere on the call of Imran Khan.

Information Secretary Shaukat Basra said PTI leader Yasir Gillani, who had defeated PML-N leader Azma Bukhari’s husband as per Form-45, had been abducted and was missing since Saturday.

Mr Basra tweeted that ILF president Ishtiaq Khan’s efforts bore fruit and the deputy commissioner had withdrawn 487 detention orders.

Mansoor Malik in Lahore also contributed to this report

Published in Dawn, September 23rd, 2024