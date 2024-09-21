E-Paper | September 21, 2024

Weekly inflation eases to 12.72pc

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published September 21, 2024 Updated September 21, 2024 10:18am

ISLAMABAD: Short-term inflation, measured by Sensitive Price Index (SPI), slightly eased to 12.72 per cent in the week ending September 19, owing to a decline in prices of perishable items and petroleum products.

The SPI inflation reversed to a modest decline after a one-week increase. It declined by 0.52pc from the previous week, official data showed on Friday.

The downward trend in short-term inflation is due to a decline in prices of perishable food items such as tomatoes, onions and chicken, and those of diesel and petrol.

The weekly inflation hit a record 48.35pc year-on-year in early May 2023. It then decelerated as low as 24.4pc in late August 2023 before surging past 40pc during the week ending Nov 16, 2023.

The items whose prices saw the decline week-on-week included diesel (5pc), onions (4.45pc), petrol (3.88pc), tomatoes (1.93pc), sugar (0.70pc), potatoes and LPG (0.57pc) each, cooking oil 5-litre (0.45pc), pulse moong (0.44pc), pulse masoor (0.30pc), cigarettes (0.25pc) and pulse mash (0.24pc).

The items whose prices increased the most over the previous week included chicken (1.49pc), pulse gram (0.83pc), cooked daal (0.81pc), shirting (0.74pc), cooked beef (0.72pc), eggs (0.69pc), garlic (0.65pc), gur (0.59pc) and georgette (0.50pc).

However, on an annual basis, the items whose prices increased the most included gas charges for Q1 (570pc), onions (74.62pc), pulse gram (57.34pc), powdered milk (25.45pc), beef (25.31pc), shirting (20.17pc), tomatoes (17.98pc), pulse moong (16.41pc), cooked daal (15.65pc), salt powder (15.38pc), georgette (13.78pc) and energy saver (12.87pc).

In contrast, the prices of wheat flour dropped 38.14pc, followed by petrol (24.73pc), diesel (24.06pc), chilies powder (20pc), electricity charges for Q1 (13.47pc), sugar (11.42pc), cooking oil 5 litre (11.13pc), rice basmati broken (9.96pc), pulse masoor (8.63pc), gur (7.68pc), vegetable ghee 2.5 kg (6.43pc) and LPG (2.47pc).

The index, comprising 51 items collected from 50 markets in 17 cities, is computed weekly to assess the prices of essential commodities and services at shorter intervals. Data showed that the prices of 17 items increased, 15 decreased and those of 19 items remained stable compared to the previous week.

Published in Dawn, September 21st, 2024

Follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Democracy in peril
Updated 21 Sep, 2024

Democracy in peril

The govt is forcing the SC into a direct confrontation with the legislature.
Far from finish line
21 Sep, 2024

Far from finish line

FROM six cases in the first half of the year, Pakistan has now gone to 18 polio cases. Of the total, 13 have been...
Brutal times
Updated 21 Sep, 2024

Brutal times

The latest string of chilling episodes confirm a pattern of unlawful police violence endorsed by mobs.
What now?
20 Sep, 2024

What now?

Govt's actions could turn the reserved seats verdict into a major clash between institutions. It is a risky and unfortunate escalation.
IHK election farce
20 Sep, 2024

IHK election farce

WHILE India will be keen to trumpet the holding of elections in held Kashmir as a return to ‘normalcy’, things...
Donating organs
20 Sep, 2024

Donating organs

CERTAIN philanthropic practices require a more scientific temperament than ours to flourish. Deceased organ donation...