E-Paper | September 20, 2024

Another dengue case sets off alarm bells in Lakki Marwat

A Correspondent Published September 20, 2024 Updated September 20, 2024 07:22am

LAKKI MARWAT: A spike in the dengue virus cases set off alarm bells after another case was confirmed here on Thursday.

Jameel Khan, an entomologist in the district health office, said that the fresh case was reported from the Umar Titterkhel area of the district.

He said Naqibullah, 45, was diagnosed with carrying the virus when his blood sample was examined at a laboratory in the District Headquarters Complex Tajazai.

“The patient, who is a contractor by profession, had arrived in his native area from Islamabad,” he maintained. He said the health staffers carried out fumigation in the area and anti-dengue spray inside the house of the victim.

“Screening of other inmates of the house was also conducted and they were also given mosquito nets,” he added.

With the emergence of a fresh case, the number of positive cases has risen to six in the ongoing month, prompting the health authorities to improve surveillance and implement dengue control and prevention plan in letter and spirit.

Published in Dawn, September 20th, 2024

