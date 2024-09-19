Pakistan, Russia seek more avenues for cooperation

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar welcomes Alexei Overchuk, Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation, at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, on Wednesday.—PPI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Russia on Wednesday reaffirmed their commitment to enhancing bilateral relations through increased trade, energy cooperation, regional connectivity and stronger defence ties.

This commitment was expressed during a joint press conference by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and visiting Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk, following delegation-level talks at the Foreign Office.

During the discussions, both sides reviewed the full spectrum of bilateral cooperation and explored ways to enhance it by building on the positive momentum in their relationship over the past two decades. Mr Dar highlighted a significant milestone in bilateral trade, announcing that trade between the two countries had reached $1 billion in the last fiscal year.

He hailed the expanding partnership, emphasising that cooperation with Russia remained a central priority for Pakistan’s foreign policy. “Pakistan-Russia relations have come a long way, and we are committed to strengthening this relationship based on trust and mutual respect,” Dar said.

Dar, Overchuk underscore potential for further energy collaboration

Both sides expressed a shared vision for boosting trade, with discussions focusing on overcoming logistical hurdles and dealing with sanctions against Russia for increasing trade volume.

Energy cooperation

Mr Dar pointed to energy cooperation as an essential avenue for growth, stating that Pakistan had initiated talks with Russia on energy purchases, particularly LNG and oil, as early as 2022. Both leaders underscored the potential for further energy collaboration.

Connectivity emerged as a critical topic in the talks, with plans to develop rail and road networks to improve trade routes between Pakistan and Russia. The Russian deputy prime minister emphasised the importance of enhancing regional infrastructure through the North-South Transport Corridor and linking it with China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

This integrated connectivity can potentially facilitate trade between Pakistan, Russia and Central Asia, through existing infrastructure and new routes via Afghanistan and Iran.

Mr Overchuk offered cooperation with the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), which is an economic union of five member states comprising Russia, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan.

He said he had discussed with the Pakistani delegation the possibility of having a free trade agreement between Pakistan and EAEU. “This is something that we would certainly be willing to also discuss in greater detail in the months to come,” he maintained.

Mr Dar expressed interest in the possibility of negotiating FTA between Pakistan and EAEU.

Cultural, educational exchanges

With the upcoming Pakistan-Russia Trade and Investment Forum set to take place in Moscow on Sept 30 and Oct 1, both sides appeared optimistic that these engagements will give further impetus to bilateral cooperation. “We are expecting representatives of many companies from both Pakistan and Russia to join together and discuss how they can do business,” the Russian deputy PM said, calling the forum a unique opportunity for enhancing trade.

Mr Dar highlighted increased collaboration between Pakistani and Russian universities, while the Russian deputy PM spoke about initiatives to promote the Russian language in Pakistan and enhance educational links.

Looking ahead, both sides have a busy diplomatic calendar.

The Russian prime minister is expected to visit Pakistan for the Shanghai Cooperation Organi­sation’s (SCO) Council of Heads of Government meeting next month. Additionally, the ninth session of the Pakistan-Russia Intergovernmental Commission on Trade, Economy, Science and Technology is scheduled to take place in Russia by the end of the year.

Experts from both sides will meet on Thursday for in-depth discussions on these proposals.

Meeting with army chief

Meanwhile, Army Chief Gen Asim Munir, in his meeting with the Russian deputy PM, reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to enhancing defence ties with Russia.

“Both sides reaffirmed their resolve to strengthen security and defence cooperation in multiple domains,” the ISPR said, adding that the two also discussed regional security dynamics, and bilateral cooperation.

Published in Dawn, September 19th, 2024