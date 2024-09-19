E-Paper | September 19, 2024

Pakistani leaders reject ‘farcical’ IHK polls

APP Published September 19, 2024 Updated September 19, 2024 08:23am
MUZAFFARABAD: People chant slogans at a rally held on Wednesday to condemn what they called farcical elections in India-held Kashmir.—Online
MUZAFFARABAD: People chant slogans at a rally held on Wednesday to condemn what they called farcical elections in India-held Kashmir.—Online

ISLAMABAD: Leaders from across the country on Wednesday categorically rejected the elections to the Legislative Assembly being held in India-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, saying that they were no substitute for the Kashmiri people’s right to self-determination.

Speaking to a delegation, President Asif Ali Zardari emphasised that such elections were unacceptable to the people of Kashmir and called upon the international community to hold the Modi government accountable for the ongoing human rights violations in the occupied territory.

He further urged the need to take concrete steps toward conducting a plebiscite in line with the United Nations Security Council resolutions.

Meanwhile, AJK PM Chaudhry Anwarul Haq declared: “No one can talk about division of Kashmir in our presence.”

Speaking at an event in Palandri, he said: “Those who are comparing Azad Kashmir with the India-occupied territory of Jammu and Kashmir must bear in mind the fact that the people of occupied Kashmir don’t have the right to offer prayers”.

AJK President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry also lambasted the Indian government’s efforts to legitimise its control over held-Kashmir through “bogus elections” held under the watchful eye of hundreds of thousands of troops.

He emphasised that these elections lack legitimacy and are merely a desperate attempt to mislead the international community.

He highlighted the deteriorating human rights situation in occupied Kashmir since August 5, 2019, when India abolished the region’s special status by abrogating Article 370 and Article 35-A.

He stressed that this move was a blatant violation of international law, citing UN resolutions that call for a referendum in the region.

Published in Dawn, September 19th, 2024

KASHMIR POLICY
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Parliament’s place
Updated 17 Sep, 2024

Parliament’s place

Efforts to restore parliament’s sanctity must rise above all political differences and legislative activities must be open to scrutiny and debate.
Afghan policy flux
Updated 18 Sep, 2024

Afghan policy flux

A fresh approach is needed, where Pakistan’s security is prioritised and decision taken to improve ties. Afghan Taliban also need to respond in kind.
HIV/AIDS outbreak
17 Sep, 2024

HIV/AIDS outbreak

MULTIPLE factors — the government’s inability to put its people first, a rickety health infrastructure, and...
Political drama
Updated 16 Sep, 2024

Political drama

Govt must revisit its plans to bring constitutional amendments and ensure any proposed changes to judiciary are subjected to thorough debate.
Complete impunity
16 Sep, 2024

Complete impunity

ZERO per cent. That is the conviction rate in crimes against women and children in Sindh, according to data shared...
Melting glaciers
16 Sep, 2024

Melting glaciers

ACCELERATED glacial melt in the Indus river basin, as highlighted recently by the National Disaster Management...