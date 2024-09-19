Youngsters’ gang tortures, humiliates student publicly in Lahore

LAHORE: Some armed members of a group of youngsters calling themselves ‘Sheri Khokhar 666’ gang allegedly tortured a private college’s student and shaved his head publicly at gunpoint in Johar Town here on Wednesday.

After the violent attack, the suspects fled the scene leaving the victim injured.

The incident occurred at Allah Hu Chowk, where the armed suspects, including Irham Khokhar, Maaz Khokhar, Ashar Khan, and their five unknown accomplices publicly tortured a student, Abdul Rehman (17).

A video clip of the incident also surfaced later showing the armed youngsters thrashing the victim.

The victim’s brother Zulfqernain, speaking to Dawn on phone, alleged that the suspects who attacked Rehman are running ‘Sherry Khokar 666 gang’ in Lahore and had also tortured several other youngsters in the same manner in the past.

He said the suspect move on motorcycles in groups while displaying arms and have become a symbol of terror, particularly in Johar Town and surrounding localities.

Zulqernain says the ringleader of the gang was Sheharyar Khokhar and he was also a student of the same private college at Johar Town.

He alleged that the gang, that was also notorious for supplying drugs, tortured Abdul Rehman and then uploaded a video clip of the incident on their social media where account also titled ‘Sherry 666 gang’.

About the incident, Zulernain says, the attackers carrying weapons thrashed his brother on the road, and shaved his head in order to humiliate him in front of the scores of people.

Zulqernain said when he attempted to rescue his brother, the armed men tortured him too, adding that they snatched a mobile phone and Rs14,000 cash from his brother.

The passersby and locals later rescued Rehman and his brother, while the attackers fled the scene, leaving the victim in a pool of blood.

About the motive behind the violence, he said, the suspects were supplying drugs in the college and other educational institutions, besides organising dance parties.

He said his brother, who was recently admitted to the private college was offered “membership” of the gang, but he refused Sheharyar because of “criminal activities” of the group members.

At this, Sheharyar had hurled threats at Rehman on the college premises and when the latter brought the matter to the notice of the administration, the principal called both of them to resolve the issue.

Zulqernain said that Sheharyar had nurtured a grudge against his brother for involving the college administration, and tortured and humiliated him to teach him a lesson.

He said the police have registered a case, nominating Sheharyar and his accomplices, with no arrest so far.

A police official said that they were not aware of the background of the attackers as they had fled the scene soon after the attack.

The police are investigating the incident and making efforts to arrest the suspects.

Published in Dawn, September 19th, 2024