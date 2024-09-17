E-Paper | September 18, 2024

Short circuit blamed for Quetta college blaze

Saleem Shahid Published September 17, 2024 Updated September 18, 2024 07:50am

QUETTA: The committee assigned to investigate the last month’s blaze that damaged several classrooms and offices of Post-Graduate Degree Science College Quetta on Monday declared that a short circuit had caused the fire.

Additional Secretary Colleges Jahanzeb Mandokhail headed the inquiry committee formed on the orders of Provincial Education Minister Raheela Hameed Khan Durrani.

Speaking at a joint press conference, Mr Mandokhail, Deputy Commissioner Quetta Saad bin Asad and Principal of Science College Mohammad Azmat presented the inquiry report and said that college record remained safe in the incident.

According to the report submitted to the provincial government, the fire broke out between 2am and 2:30am on Aug 31 and the college watchman alerted the police about it.

Inquiry report says UPS battery triggered fire

The fire brigade arrived at the scene within 15 minutes of the alert and managed to control the fire by around 6:30am.

The fire destroyed one office and partially damaged three others, also burning doors to various classrooms.

The committee after a thorough examination concluded that the fire was caused by a short circuit, specifically due to a UPS battery and some other equipment in the IT office.

The committee included officers from the Counter-Terrorism Department of the police and education department. After reviewing evidence, it was determined that the fire started due to a UPS in the vice principal’s office.

According to the report, the watchman was on duty outside the college premises which delayed the detection of fire.

The deputy commissioner said the committee had recommended that the watchman be deployed within the college premises.

They said that renovation work at the college would be completed by the end of October.

Published in Dawn, September 17th, 2024

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Parliament’s place
Updated 17 Sep, 2024

Parliament’s place

Efforts to restore parliament’s sanctity must rise above all political differences and legislative activities must be open to scrutiny and debate.
Afghan policy flux
Updated 18 Sep, 2024

Afghan policy flux

A fresh approach is needed, where Pakistan’s security is prioritised and decision taken to improve ties. Afghan Taliban also need to respond in kind.
HIV/AIDS outbreak
17 Sep, 2024

HIV/AIDS outbreak

MULTIPLE factors — the government’s inability to put its people first, a rickety health infrastructure, and...
Political drama
Updated 16 Sep, 2024

Political drama

Govt must revisit its plans to bring constitutional amendments and ensure any proposed changes to judiciary are subjected to thorough debate.
Complete impunity
16 Sep, 2024

Complete impunity

ZERO per cent. That is the conviction rate in crimes against women and children in Sindh, according to data shared...
Melting glaciers
16 Sep, 2024

Melting glaciers

ACCELERATED glacial melt in the Indus river basin, as highlighted recently by the National Disaster Management...