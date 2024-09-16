Lahore power show: PTI local formations tasked with mass mobilisation

LAHORE: The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf’s Lahore chapter has directed all its field formations to launch mobilisation initiatives to build momentum and to engage people at the grassroots level for the party’s ‘Lahore Jalsa’.

In a directive issued to all party organisations, parliamentarians, ticket holders and wings in Lahore, PTI president Sheikh Imtiaz has asked them to hold corner meetings at union councils level to galvanise local support and spread awareness about the public meeting.

It stated that all concerned should mobilise teams for door-to-door invitations and distribute pamphlets in their neighbourhoods and market areas regarding the event.

The PTI also asked its formations to make robocalls in respective areas to inform and mobilise public for the Jalsa. “Use it as a tool to remind and energise your base,” the directive says.

Imtiaz also called leaders to record personalised video messages, besides launching aggressive social media campaigns, utilising both paid and unpaid modes for the purpose.

Amplify posts across all platforms to increase visibility and engagemen, he said, adding that all activities must be reported back to the Internal Audit Team.

The president said the success of the event depended on the party’s collective ability to mobilise every supporter. “This is a decisive moment for our movement and your efforts will make the difference! Let’s rise together for Lahore Jalsa!,” he asserted.

Meanwhile, the PTI Lahore has appointed Fiza Alam as Internal Audit Team lead for the party activities.

Ms Alam has been entrusted with the task to ensure that all PTI-related activities be executed effectively, with proper follow-up and reporting. She will establish her teams up to the union council level.

The internal audit team will track and audit all ongoing PTI initiatives to ensure adherence to plans and targets. It will prepare and present post-activity reports that provide a thorough analysis of the outcomes, gaps, and successes of the party activities. Eventually, it will communicate key insights and recommendations from findings to the executive council for future strategy development.

RALLY: The PTI volunteers on Sunday organised a motorcycle rally on the Canal Road.

The volunteers were carrying party flags and party founder chairman Imran Khan’s portraits bearing inscriptions “Release Imran Khan”.

