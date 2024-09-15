Late-night parliamentary sessions expected after day-long meetings on ‘constitutional package’

Following a flurry of meetings in Islamabad on a Sunday, centred around the residence of JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, the National Assembly and Senate sessions are set to convene at some point tonight over the highly anticipated but closely guarded ‘constitutional package’.

Both the sessions were scheduled for much earlier in the day but have been delayed multiple times as both the government and the opposition members remain busy holding important meetings.

It is unusual for parliament to convene on a weekend, as it usually only happens in budget sessions or sittings convened for a specific, time-sensitive issue.

The package aims to fix the tenure of the chief justice of Pakistan (CJP) at three years among other things.

Key meetings

PM Shehbaz met elder sibling and PML-N supremo Nawaz

Govt and PTI delegation both meet JUI-F’s Fazlur Rehman separately

FM Dar and Co meet MQM leaders

Today’s NA session was initially slated for 11:30am but then changed to 4pm on a Special Parliamentary Committee’s request made to the NA speaker.

However, the session was unable to start even at the revised time as meetings between the govt and political parties continued. It remains unknown at what time the session would now begin.

Meanwhile, the Senate session was originally scheduled for 4pm but was first delayed to 7pm and then 10pm.

The whirlwind activity on Sunday continued from morning to late into the night although there seemingly is no deadline which needs the bill rushed through the parliament.

Among the pre-session dialogues was Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s meeting with his elder sibling, Nawaz Sharif, and his son Hamza Shehbaz.

The PML-N leadership also met MQM-P leaders as well as Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, but more importantly, JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, who again became a sought-after personality for the government as his party could hold the key in the bill sailing through the parliament.

After the government delegation visited Fazl, the PTI sent a delegation of their own to his residence, comprising of PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan, Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Omar Ayub Khan, senior PTI leader Asad Qaiser and the Sunni Ittehad Council’s Sahibzada Hamid Raza.

“The delegation of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf arrived at the residence of JUI Maulana Fazlur Rehman,” the JUI-F wrote on X, attaching a video of the delegation meeting party members and talking to them.

After meeting both the delegations, JUI-F’s Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri complained that his party had still not received a copy of the draft bill, adding that the government was trying to rush the proposed amendments. “We still have not received the draft bill. When we can’t read it, how can we vote for it?” he asked.

He suggested that the government should delay the process and not present the amendments “so that we and the members of other parties can read it”.

“We discussed this with our friends of the PTI, and we’ve talked to the government and asked them not to rush these amendments,” he said.

A little before 10pm, TV footage showed Fazl arriving at the Parliament House, sparking hope that the much delayed NA session could finally begin at some point during the night.

Delay down to developing consensus: govt spokesperson

Barrister Aqeel Malik, who is also the federal government’s spokesperson on legal affairs, linked the delay in the sessions to the government’s attempt to “develop a consensus”.

“In my understanding, all the major parties are being taken onboard and the special committee has been expanded,” he said in an appearance on Geo New show Naya Pakistan with Shahzad Iqbal.

“Maulana sb (Fazl) is a senior member and he is being kept in the loop. We’re developing a consensus and once all parties are on board, we will present these amendments.”

Responding to a question about lawmakers not receiving draft bills, Barrister Aqeel said that the law ministry had briefed parliamentarians on the proposed amendments.

“Maybe the bill in its actual copy was not in Mr Ghafoor’s hand but the law minister has briefed lawmakers on the proposed amendments,” Aqeel said. “We are bringing lawmakers into the loop and we want to reflect their valuable input.

When asked if the PML-N had enough votes, Aqeel responded in the affirmative, saying: “I can categorically tell you the government has full numbers in both NA and Senate.”

Govt confident it has the required numbers

Ahead of the parliamentary sessions, PML-N leader Khawaja Asif was confident that the government would secure the 224 votes needed to pass the amendment, adding that he was hopeful JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman would vote in its favour.

He refuted reports that the amendment was being introduced just to give an extension to Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faez Isa.

“There no such talks of an extension being given to Qazi Faez Isa. Whatever judicial reforms will be brought, will be communal, not individual,” Asif said while speaking to the media in Islamabad.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar speaks to the media in Islamabad.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar also denied that the proposed legislation was “person-specific”.

“No legislation will take place individually,” he said. “Whatever will happen will happen collectively, and for the greater good of the people,” Tarar said while speaking in Islamabad.

He also said that a session of the cabinet will be held soon over the matter.

Meanwhile, PPP Secretary General Nayyer Bokhari issued a letter to all the members of his party in the Senate and National Assembly to ensure their presence during the sessions and “vote as per directions of the party leadership”.

PTI chairman Barrister Gohar accuses govt of ‘attacking our political system’

In an exchange with reporters, Barrister Gohar reiterated that the constitutional package was an “attack” on the judiciary and its freedom.

“We believe the government is adopting an unconstitutional process,” he said.

Flanked by Opposition Leader Omar Ayub Khan and Senator Shibli Faraz, Gohar said that the opposition had spoken with Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar, but “he did not have a bill” that he could share with them.

“Primarily, every aspect of the state needs to be independent, especially the judiciary,” Gohar said. “It cannot be compromised, nor can judges or their power. If there is any attempt to do this to the judiciary, we will strongly condemn it.”

“This is why they (the government) is attacking our political system.”

Meanwhile, PTI MNA Ali Muhammad Khan questioned the mystery kept by the government around the proposed legislation.

“The fascist Form-47 regime is bent upon making controversial constitutional amendments whereas the members of Parliament have no clue whatsoever of the proposed amendments yet, not even on the government benches,” he wrote on X.

“Is this the way to do constitutional amendments?”

Package delayed due to ‘strategic reasons’

The constitutional package, as it has been billed, was expected to be tabled in the Parliament on Saturday but was put on hold by the ruling coalition for ‘strategic reasons’ emanating from the hurdles in mustering up the two-thirds majority in both houses.

Though no explanation for the delay in the introduction of the set of constitutional amendments came from the government, an informed source in the ruling coalition told Dawn the delay had “something to do with the numbers game” in the Senate. He explained that the government was short of one me­mber in the Senate, where 64 votes were req­uired for the amendment.

The constitutional package has remained a guarded secret, without any official word on its contents, amid speculations that the government plans to give extension to the top judge.

As far as the NA is concerned where the coalition needs several lawmakers to meet the two-thirds thre­shold of 224, the source said everything was in order in the lower house, particularly aft­er the oath-taking of PPP’s Makhdoom Tahir Ras­hid from NA-171.

“Thi­ngs have been managed and the [constitutional] package will be passed by both houses on Sunday,” the source seemed assured.

Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar on Saturday sha­red parts of the package with the upper house, whi­ch included an amendm­ent to Article 63-A of the Constitution, dealing with disqualification of those who cross party line in voting for a constitutional ame­ndment.

He explained that under the amendment, the vote of the members against whom a disqualification reference was filed by their party lea­dership would be counted.

Under another amendment, the incumbent chief election commissioner will continue to hold office, till his successor comes in. Senator Dar also said constitutional courts would be established to adjudicate upon constitutional petitions.

Also on Saturday, opposition parties decided in a joint meeting of parliamentary parties to send only ‘selected’ members to the NA and Senate so that the government may not be able to pressurise them or “falsely” use their names in favour of the proposed legislation.

Confidence of the parties was boosted after a “clearance” came from the Supreme Court that all those who did not submit PTI tickets to contest the Feb 8 general elections but later announced to join the party, will be considered PTI members.

While talking to Dawn, former NS speaker and PTI leader Asad Qaiser said that a few leaders/legislators from different opposition parties held a meeting in parliament house to discuss the ongoing situation and decide about the future line of action.

Interestingly, JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman became the most sought-after leader as the government amid the challenge to muster the support of required number of lawmakers twice approached him.

Efforts to get his party’s backing began on Friday night when Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif visited him, followed by government representatives a day later.

Qaiser told Dawn he wanted to meet the Maulana, but government representatives reached there earlier.

As soon as government representatives left the residence of JUI-F chief, the PTI delegation managed to meet Maulana Fazl and other JUI-F leaders just before midnight.

PTI chairman Gohar Ali Khan later told reporters he was optimistic about the outcome of the meeting. He said that the PTI delegation briefed JUI-F leaders over the proposed amendments.