Imran booked for allegedly inciting official to mutiny

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published September 14, 2024 Updated September 14, 2024 08:40am

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Friday registered a case against PTI founder and former premier Imran Khan for inciting government officer to mutiny, sources said.

An FIA team comprising investigation and technical officers visited Adiala Jail to question the PTI founder in connection with a controversial post on his official X account, but the personnel returned empty-handed after he insisted he would not join the interrogation without the presence of his lawyers.

In a statement, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar earlier said the FIA would probe into the handling of the PTI founder’s social media accounts, which were being used allegedly to “create chaos and anarchy” in the country, and “undermining the national security”, adds APP.

Mr Tarar said it would be ascertained who was the handler of his social media accounts, and whether such posts were being made on his behest or it was done on directives of someone else.

He said a botched attempt had been made to conspire against the sitting chief justice and heads of other institutions. Through these posts, he tried to mobilise the people against two major state institutions, which was highly condemnable.

Ex-PM refuses to answer FIA about his social media post in absence of lawyers; minister alleges post aimed at creating chaos, anarchy

He said the PTI founder would be investigated in this regard. The message posted on social media from the PTI founder’s account was “tantamount to sedition, and creating an anarchy” in the country.

He said the PTI founder, in the post, had once again related himself with Sheikh Mujeeb-ur-Rehman, but he seemed to be elusive about the current situation in Bangladesh where the latter’s statues were demolished by the people after realizing the truth.

Published in Dawn, September 14th, 2024

