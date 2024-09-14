Roadshow strengthens US-Pakistan economic ties

ISLAMABAD: The United States Agency for International Devel­opment (USAID) on Friday said that the US and Pakistan continue to strengthen their long-standing partnership through innovative economic initiatives.

After the conclusion of the ‘Pakistan Investment Roadshow’, USAID said in a press statement that the show exemplified the collaboration by showcasing the potential of Pakistan firms to US investors in New York, San Francisco and Washington.

The roadshow is a key part of USAID’s broader mission to promote economic growth in Paki­stan by attracting foreign direct investment (FDI) and enhancing bilateral trade.

The series aimed to raise $15 million in FDI commitments by connecting 27 curated Pakistani firms with US investors eager to explore emerging markets. These firms, representing sectors such as artificial intelligence, Healthtech, Fintech, Edtech, Agritech, Clima­tetech, and Software as a Service, captivated investors with their innovative solutions and potential for scaling globally.

In New York, the Founder’s Panel Discussion highlighted Pakistan’s tech ecosystem, featuring prominent CEOs and founders discussing technology trends and investment challenges.

