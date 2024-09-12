E-Paper | September 12, 2024

Trump says debate was ‘rigged’

AFP Published September 12, 2024 Updated September 12, 2024 10:01am
Republican presidential nominee former US President Donald Trump arrives to debate Democratic presidential nominee US Vice President Kamala Harris for the ABC News presidential debate at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on September 10, 2024. — AFP
WASHINGTON: Republican US presidential candidate Donald Trump on Wednesday claimed — without providing evidence — that the debate between him and rival Kamala Harris was “rigged.”

“It was a rigged deal, as I assumed it would be, because when you looked at the fact that they were correcting everything and not correcting with her,” he said on right-wing news channel Fox News.

He also panned pop megastar Taylor Swift for endorsing Harris shortly after the debate, saying: “I was not a Taylor Swift fan… she’s a very liberal person. She seems to always endorse a Democrat, and she’ll probably pay a price for it in the marketplace.”

Published in Dawn, September 12th, 2024

