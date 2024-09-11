E-Paper | September 11, 2024

Polio worker allegedly abducted, raped in Jacobabad: official

AFP | Imtiaz Ali Published September 11, 2024 Updated September 11, 2024 08:49pm

A polio worker was allegedly abducted and raped in Jacobabad on Wednesday, the Deputy Commissioner (DC) of the district said.

DC Jacobabad Zahoor Murri said that the incident took place in Detha village, within the limits of Moladad police station.

“The police arrived at the scene of the incident and shifted the victim to James Hospital under tight security,” he said.

The polio worker was undergoing a medical examination at the hospital.

“The medicolegal examination would confirm if any abuse took place,” said DC Murri.

He added the polio worker alleged that the two armed suspects called her on the pretext of administering polio drops to children.

“Both suspects have been identified and operations are underway to arrest them,” the deputy commissioner said, adding that the arrests will be made soon.

Polio worker, officer killed in Bajaur: police

Meanwhile, gunmen in Bajaur killed a polio worker and a policeman on Wednesday during the latest campaign to vaccinate millions of children in the country, police said.

Security officials attend the funeral prayers for a policeman who was killed along with a polio worker in an attack by gunmen in Bajaur district on September 11. — AFP
Security officials attend the funeral prayers for a policeman who was killed along with a polio worker in an attack by gunmen in Bajaur district on September 11. — AFP

“After completing their duties, a polio team was returning to the local (health unit) when two unidentified motorcyclists opened fire on them,” Waqas Rafiq, a senior police official, told AFP. He said a polio worker and a police officer were killed and a third person was wounded.

The attack happened in Bajaur district, close to the border with Afghanistan, just two days after the Islamic State group claimed an improvised bomb attack on a polio vaccination team in the same district that wounded nine people.

Wednesday’s attack happened on the third day of a campaign to vaccinate 30 million children in a week-long campaign, which will now be paused in part of Bajaur district.

Pakistan and Afghanistan are the only countries in the world where polio remains endemic despite an effective vaccine. Militants have killed hundreds of officers and polio workers over more than a decade.

According to the United Nations Children’s Fund (Unicef), the number of polio cases in Pakistan has fallen dramatically from around 20,000 annually in the early 1990s to just eight cases in 2018.

However, there has been a surge in cases again with 17 reported since January compared to only six last year, according to Pakistan’s Polio Eradication Programme.

Police officers are routinely deployed to protect polio workers going door-to-door in restive regions and frequently come under attack by militants waging a war against security forces.

Pockets of Pakistan’s mountainous border regions remain resistant to inoculation as a result of misinformation, conspiracy theories, and some firebrand clerics declaring it un-Islamic.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Dark turn
Updated 11 Sep, 2024

Dark turn

What transpired in Islamabad should give at least the old guard within the more established political parties some pause.
Clearing the air
11 Sep, 2024

Clearing the air

THE rumour mill had been working overtime regarding a purported extension for the chief justice of the country....
Deplorable remarks
11 Sep, 2024

Deplorable remarks

It is a matter of grave concern that Imran Khan reportedly defended Gandapur’s hideous remarks about the Punjab CM and female journalists.
Delayed bailout
Updated 10 Sep, 2024

Delayed bailout

Dar’s tirade against IMF will likely add to existing uncertainties around the early disbursement of fresh funds.
PTI protest
10 Sep, 2024

PTI protest

IT seems that despite the federal government’s best efforts to sabotage the event, the PTI managed to pull off a...
Superbug threat
Updated 10 Sep, 2024

Superbug threat

THE global superbug crisis — the rise of bacteria that are resistant to antibiotics — is a ticking time bomb. A...