Mob lynches two suspected robbers in Karachi’s Korangi

KARACHI: Two suspected robbers were lynched by an angry mob in Korangi, police said on Monday.

Awami Colony SHO Nasir Mehmood said two armed suspects tried to loot citizens in Korangi-5, J-Area, late on Sunday night. When the victims put up resistance, the muggers opened fire on them but missed the target. Following that, one armed citizen also took out his pistol and opened fire on the robbers, resulting in bullet injuries to both of them.

In the meantime, area people gathered there, overpowered the suspects and started beating them. However, police arrived at the scene and shifted them to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre, where doctors declared them dead.

The officer said that the deceased suspects were identified as Ishaq Jakhrani and Asghar Ali. They originally hailed from Jacobabad and Shikarpur districts, respectively.

He said that the police were trying to find out their past criminal record.

Published in Dawn, September 10th, 2024