Anchorperson dies in Karachi road accident: police

An anchorperson for a private TV channel died in a road accident on Sharea Faisal late Sunday night, police said.

Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) South Syed Asad Raza said the anchorperson, identified as 40-year-old Syed Abdullah Hassan, was driving a car when he struck a footpath near a traffic signal. Rescue services transported him to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) South Sajid Sadozai attributed the incident to speeding, adding that the front part of the car was severely damaged.

Meanwhile, Senior Sindh Minister of Sindh Sharjeel Inam Memon expressed condolences to the family of late anchor Abdullah Hassan. According to a statement from the Sindh government, Inam visited the late anchorperson’s family.

“Hassan’s services in the field of journalism will be remembered,” Inam was quoted as saying in the statement.

Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tesori also expressed his grief over the journalist’s death. Condoling the victim’s family, he said, “May Allah grant forgiveness to the deceased, high ranks and patience to the family, Ameen.”

Pakistan People’s Party Central Spokesperson Shazia Marri also expressed deep sorrow and regret over the fatal incident. She said that she shared in the family’s grief “In this time of sorrow and difficulty”.

In July, another journalist was killed after a fuel tank detached from a tanker and overturned on Karachi’s Baloch Colony flyover on Thursday, police and rescue services officials said.

Ahmed Nawaz Cheema, the Karachi Traffic Police (KTP) deputy inspector general (DIG), told Dawn.com that the incident caused the closure of both tracks of the busy road for hours till the afternoon.

He said that the traffic police received information at around 1:30am that a jet fuel tank, after detaching from a tanker due to a mechanical fault, had overturned and fallen on a passerby Suzuki Mehran car on the flyover, resulting in the death of its driver identified as Asad Abbas Zaidi.

A Rescue 1122 spokesperson identified the deceased with an ID card found on his person. He added that the deceased worked for a private TV channel.