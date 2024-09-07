E-Paper | September 07, 2024

15-day extension given to sugar exporters

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published September 7, 2024 Updated September 7, 2024 08:06am
Market experts fear the government’s move to allow export of sugar would push up its domestic retail prices. The average price of the sweetener is Rs160 per kg.—AFP/file
Market experts fear the government’s move to allow export of sugar would push up its domestic retail prices. The average price of the sweetener is Rs160 per kg.—AFP/file

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has asked all banks to facilitate the sugar exports for another 15 days as per the federal cabinet’s approval.

“The federal cabinet has approved a 15-day extension in the 45 days already allowed for shipment of sugar export consignment,” said a circular issued by the SBP on Friday.

For other provinces, the extension period will commence from the quota allocation date by the Provincial Cane Commissioner, it said.

For the unutilised ex­port quota of sugar mills from Punjab, the 15-day extension is effective from the date of issuance of this cabinet decision.

The above extension in the shipment period will not apply to sugar mills, which have failed to use export proceeds to clear outstanding dues to growers.

Published in Dawn, September 7th, 2024

Follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Furtive measures
Updated 07 Sep, 2024

Furtive measures

NEARLY seven months after its controversial conduct of the 2024 general election, the Election Commission of ...
PCB hot seat
Updated 07 Sep, 2024

PCB hot seat

MOHSIN Naqvi is facing criticism from all quarters. Pakistan’s cricket board chief, who is also the country’s...
Rapes most foul
07 Sep, 2024

Rapes most foul

UNTIL the full force of the law is applied on perpetrators, insecurity will stalk Pakistan’s girl children and...
Positive overtures
Updated 06 Sep, 2024

Positive overtures

It is hoped politicians refusing to frame Balochistan’s problems in black and white is taken as a positive overture by the province's people.
Capital poll delay
06 Sep, 2024

Capital poll delay

THE ECP has cancelled the local government elections in Islamabad for the third time subsequent to a recent ...
Perks galore
06 Sep, 2024

Perks galore

A parasitic bureaucracy still upholds colonial customs whereby a struggling citizenry and flood victims are subservient to status.