Case against three in Muzaffargarh for ‘raping’ schoolteacher

MUZAFFARGARH: Kot Addu city police have registered a case against a man and his two accomplices for allegedly raping a woman schoolteacher, depriving her of Rs5 million on the pretext of arranging US visas for her and her family, and demanding more money by blackmailing the victim.

The case has been registered against the prime suspect, ‘J’, a resident of a village in Mian Chunnu tehsil, his accomplice ‘GM’ of Multan and another unidentified man on the complaint of the schoolteacher of a government school.

She alleged in the first information report (FIR), filed under sections 292 and 376 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC), that she became friend with ‘J’ on a social media platform.

She said the prime suspect promised to arrange US visas for her and her family members and received Rs5 million from her on the same pretext.

She said she met the suspect two years back in Multan at the house of his accomplice ‘GM’, where the former raped her. She alleged that the suspect also raped her many times later and made objectionable videos.

The complainant said the suspect and his accomplice started blackmailing her, demanding more money and threatening to upload her videos on social media, if she did not pay them more money.

She demanded the arrest of the suspects and recovery of the amount.

Station House Officer (SHO) Nasir Abbasi said that a case was registered against the suspects nominated in the FIR, and they would be arrested soon.

BLACKMAIL BID: Kot Sultan police have registered a case against two suspects who allegedly attempted to blackmail a woman and her daughter using CCTV camera footage and also tortured them.

According to the complainant, the suspects, Aqdas Mehdi and Khurram Shahzad, who lived near house, have installed a CCTV camera, recording footage of her and her daughter.

She said the suspects started blackmailing her and her daughter, to force them to develop relations with them or they would upload the footage on social media.

She alleged that the suspects also subjected them to torture when they refused.

She claimed that she had approached Layyah district police officer in an open court and sought the removal of the CCTV camera installed by the suspects, but to no avail.

Later, the suspects threatened to kill her and her daughter if she pursued her complaint against installation of CCTV camera.

Acting on her complaint, Kot Sultan police have registered a case against the suspects under sections 341, 509 and 354 of the PPC.

The woman and her daughter demanded Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz and Punjab inspector general of police (IGP) to order action against the suspects.

