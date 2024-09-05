E-Paper | September 05, 2024

Turkiye and Egypt mend ties, pledge stronger partnership

AFP Published September 5, 2024 Updated September 5, 2024 08:24am
This handout photograph taken and released by Turkish Presidency Press Office on Sept 4, 2024 in Ankara shows Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (R) and Egyptian President Abdulfettah al-Sisi (L) shaking hands after signing an agreement and before a joint press conference at the Presidential Complex in Ankara. — AFP
This handout photograph taken and released by Turkish Presidency Press Office on Sept 4, 2024 in Ankara shows Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (R) and Egyptian President Abdulfettah al-Sisi (L) shaking hands after signing an agreement and before a joint press conference at the Presidential Complex in Ankara. — AFP

ANKARA: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Egypt’s leader Abdel Fattah al-Sisi said they wanted to deepen their cooperation as they met in Ankara on Wednesday to seal their mended ties.

“We will strengthen our cooperation in all areas,” said Erdogan, who visited Sisi in Cairo in mid-February when the two leaders said they had turned over a “new leaf” in their ties.

Ankara and Cairo had cut ties in 2013 after Sisi, then defence minister, ousted Islamist president Mohamed Morsi, an ally of Turkiye and part of the Muslim Brotherhood movement.

Erdogan said at the time he would never speak to “anyone” like Sisi, who in 2014 became president of the Arab world’s most populous nation.

But relations have warmed over the past two years as their interests aligned on several issues, including the war in Gaza.

On Wednesday, the two leaders signed 17 cooperation agreements, according to the Turkish presidency.

“We want to improve our cooperation with Egypt in the domain of energy, especially natural gas and nuclear power,” Erdogan said.

Despite the decade of estrangement, trade between the two countries never ceased: Turkiye is Egypt’s fifth-largest trading partner, while Egypt is Turkiye’s largest in Africa.

The two leaders said Wednesday they want to expand their annual commercial exchanges to $15 billion (13.5 billion euros) in five years from $10bn now.

According to the Turkish Presidency, the two men also discussed the possible sale of drones to Egypt.

On Gaza, they both called for a ceasefire and greater deliveries of humanitarian aid to the besieged Palestinian population.

Published in Dawn, September 5th, 2024

Gaza invasion
World

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Fragile stability
Updated 05 Sep, 2024

Fragile stability

The only way forward towards long-term economic stability lies in broadening tax revenue base, increasing and diversifying exports, and attracting FDI.
Baloch voices
05 Sep, 2024

Baloch voices

AKHTAR Mengal, one of the most prominent voices from Balochistan in parliament, has nothing left to say. On Tuesday,...
Mpox alarm
05 Sep, 2024

Mpox alarm

PAKISTAN must take timely action before it ends up with a cluster of mpox cases. Our authorities would do well to...
Inflation decline
Updated 04 Sep, 2024

Inflation decline

In the given circumstances, the ‘victory statement’ against inflation by the prime minister is a little premature.
Political lawfare
04 Sep, 2024

Political lawfare

The govt should know that its proposed legislation is projecting desperation, not power.
Test meltdown
04 Sep, 2024

Test meltdown

Pakistan cricket is struggling and something must change radically — perhaps a complete overhaul of the existing system.