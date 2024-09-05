Two policemen dismissed from service for ‘stealing’ case property in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad police have dismissed two officials for stealing case property, including motorcycles, confiscated by the police in connection with separate cases.

Officials told Dawn that the two policemen – the Malkhana (evidence room) muharar and a computer operator – were found guilty and dismissed from service after an inquiry.

The inquiry was conducted in light of several complaints over the misuse of the case property at the Tarnol police station. Some of the motorcycles impounded by the police in connection with separate cases were spotted by their owners on the roads and they were told that their motorcycles had been sold, officials said.

Over the issue, an audit of the police station’s evidence room was conducted, which revealed that dozens of motorcycles were missing from the police station along with other valuables recovered from criminals.

The valuables were also replaced to cover up the misappropriation, they said, adding that some police officials were found involved in the practice and over it, an inquiry was ordered.

The inquiry found evidence against two officials as they were the primary officials responsible for the malkhana, the insiders said, adding that it was also found that they had stolen over 60 motorcycles from the police station to sell them.

According to a dismissal order issued by the capita police, it has come to notice through reliable sources that the muharar sold valuable case property to unknown persons without any authority from the competent authority.

He did not perform his duty in a professional manner and used his position to extort money and embezzled the case property, it added.

The order said it was quite clear that he had involved himself in illegal and corrupt activities that damaged the repute of the police department, adding that the embezzlement was a question mark on his character and proved an abuse of power. The dismissed official used to indulge in corrupt practices to earn money which showed his unprofessional attitude and he was found guilty under the relevant rules, it added.

The departmental inquiry conducted by the SP Industrial Area Zone found him guilty of gross professional misconduct and recommended a major punishment on the allegations levelled against him, it said, adding that the official was issued a show-cause notice but he did not submit a written response.

The act of the official has brought the department into disrepute and depicted his mala fide intentions for which he was held accountable under the relevant rules.

“An optimum level of deterrence is imperative for discipline,” it said, adding that the official’s retention in the capital police was against the interest of the general public as well as the department.

“Therefore finding him guilty of gross misconduct and abusing official position in light of recommendation of inquiry report, he was awarded major punishment of “Dismissal from Service”, with immediate effect under Punjab Police (E&D) Rules, 1975 duly adopted by ICT Police.” SSP Operations Arsalan Shahzaib, who is also a supervisory officer of police stations, was contacted for comments but he did not respond. The police spokesperson confirmed the dismissal of two officials from service.

