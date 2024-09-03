E-Paper | September 03, 2024

Former principal of Kolkata college where doctor was raped arrested for suspected graft

Reuters Published September 3, 2024 Updated September 3, 2024 11:49am
Security officials are seen inside and outside the medical emergency ward that was vandalised by an unidentified mob on August 15, inside the premises of R. G. Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata, India on August 20, 2024. — Reuters/Sahiba Chawdhary/File
Security officials are seen inside and outside the medical emergency ward that was vandalised by an unidentified mob on August 15, inside the premises of R. G. Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata, India on August 20, 2024. — Reuters/Sahiba Chawdhary/File

India’s federal police said it had arrested the former principal of R.G. Kar Medical College in Kolkata for alleged graft, after an investigation into the case of the brutal rape and murder of a young female doctor on the premises.

Sandip Ghosh, who resigned as principal of the British colonial-era college days after the incident became public, was arrested on Monday on charges of financial irregularities, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) said.

The CBI said it also arrested two vendors of hospital supplies and a close aide of Ghosh in connection with the case.

Reuters was not able to immediately reach Ghosh or his lawyer.

The rape and murder case triggered widespread protests by doctors demanding greater safety for women at the workplace and justice for the 31-year-old doctor, whose body was found over three weeks ago.

Although tougher laws were introduced after the 2012 gruesome gang-rape and murder of a 23-year-old student on a moving bus in New Delhi, activists say the incident in Kolkata has highlighted how women in India continue to suffer from sexual violence.

A police volunteer, designated to help police personnel and their families with hospital admissions when needed, was arrested last month and charged with the crime.

Violence against women
World

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

The way out
03 Sep, 2024

The way out

Till the civilian leadership accepts that politics require compromise, nothing can be expected to change.
Land and power
03 Sep, 2024

Land and power

NO nexus is stronger than the link between political power and plots (land) in this country. This has always been ...
Degree drama
03 Sep, 2024

Degree drama

ELEMENTS within the state continue to employ underhanded, even farcical methods to silence their critics. Take the...
Bad air
Updated 02 Sep, 2024

Bad air

An average resident’s life expectancy is still reduced by 3.3 years due to air pollution in Pakistan, AQLI report says.
Ulema’s role
02 Sep, 2024

Ulema’s role

ALONG with robust action from the state, all elements within society are required to play their role to fend off the...
Protect women
02 Sep, 2024

Protect women

ENTRENCHED misogynistic and patriarchal beliefs have normalised violence against women in society; harassment, rape,...