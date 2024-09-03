E-Paper | September 03, 2024

Inside the ‘golden age’ of alien hunting at US telescope

AFP Published September 3, 2024 Updated September 3, 2024 10:20am
A RUNNER passes the 20-metre radio telescope at the Green Bank Observatory in the US state of West Virginia.—AFP
A RUNNER passes the 20-metre radio telescope at the Green Bank Observatory in the US state of West Virginia.—AFP

GREEN BANK: Nestled between mountains in a secluded corner of West Virginia, a giant awakens: the Green Bank Telescope begins its nightly vigil, scanning the cosmos for secrets.

If intelligent life exists beyond Earth, there’s a good chance the teams analysing the data from the world’s largest, fully steerable radio astronomy facility will be the first to know.

“People have been asking themselves the question, ‘Are we alone in the universe?’ ever since they first gazed up at the night sky and wondered if there were other worlds out there,” says Steve Croft, project scientist for the Breakthrough Listen initiative.

For the past decade, this groundbreaking scientific endeavour has partnered with a pioneering, US government-funded site built in the 1950s to search for “technosignatures” — traces of technology that originate far beyond our own solar system.

The search for extraterrestrial intelligence, or “SETI,” was long dismissed as the realm of eccentrics and was even cut off from federal funding by Congress thirty years ago. But today, the field is experiencing a renaissance and seeing an influx of graduates, bolstered by advances in artificial intelligence and machine learning, as well as recent discoveries showing that nearly every star in the night sky hosts planets, many of which are Earth-like.

“It feels to me like this is something of a golden age,” says Croft, an Oxford-trained radio astronomer who began his career studying astrophysical phenomena, from supermassive black holes to the emissions of exploding stars.

Published in Dawn, September 3rd, 2024

