Modernising farming with agri-startups

Global warming and climate change have altered the trajectory of farming and agriculture, with food insecurity becoming the most discussed potential problem around the world.

Pakistan has always been known as an agro-based country, but regardless of that reputation, the agriculture sector has failed to reach its full potential. As the world moves towards a tech-driven agricultural future, Pakistan finds itself in a unique position where adaptation from conventional methods is slow and embracing new technology is a major hurdle.

The future of farming lies in revolutionising agricultural practices. Precision farming, widely known as the future of farming, uses technologies like drones, remote sensors and GPS systems to efficiently cultivate and gain higher yields. Regardless of how efficient these practices may be and how useful they are for local farmers, they’re widely inaccessible. Lack of training and government support has led to a halt in the adoption of such innovations. Hardworking and eager-to-learn farmers don’t get the resources required to skill themselves with such equipment.

It is imperative to understand what the government is doing at the policy level, and whether policy frameworks are factoring in a swift transition towards agri-tech practices. Programmes like the “Prime Minister’s Agriculture Emergency Programme” and the “Kissan Package” have been launched with a lot of buzz, but are they delivering the results they promised?

While these initiatives may be ambitious and a step forward to modern farming, lack of proper implementation, bureaucratic unseriousness has hampered the effectiveness of any such efforts. The lack of awareness of such policies in the farming communities makes it even more difficult for them to reap its benefits. While the intentions may be good, the inefficient execution leaves much to be desired.

The silver lining to this issue is the rise of agri-tech startups. This generation of ambitious entrepreneurs are bringing in much-needed innovation to the agricultural landscape with startups such as Farmdar, Pakistan Agriculture Research (PAR) and Crop2x. Whether it’s the development of precision farming, drip irrigation or data analysis of market or weather trends, efficient use of technology is a top priority.

Startups may usher in a new era for modern agriculture research in Pakistan, but the lack of support through funding and investment, barriers to entry and growth and the country’s lack of robust infrastructure are becoming factors restraining them from being successful.

It all circles back to how the government chooses to support such startups. Adequate research and development (R&D) is required to cushion their efforts and help them reach local farmers, address their issues and provide them with sufficient skills to adapt to the new era of farming.

Pakistan has no shortage of talented scientists and researchers, and institutions like the Pakistan Agricultural Research Council and University of Agriculture Faisalabad have made significant strides in developing new crop varieties and improving farming practices. Research can possibly revolutionise the state of agriculture in Pakistan, but right now it seems like an opportunity wasted due to the lack of accessibility for local farmers.

Corporate entities, especially large scale multinationals operating in this agriculture side also need to step up by bringing in global research, partnering with government and startups and investing in this domain to drive positive change.

Setting up district offices with proper data for seed, fertiliser and salt levels can help farmers access the information in the furthest of areas. Utilising technology to assess soil quality and determine optimal crops has the potential to double productivity and significantly boost sector exports. Ultimately, the effectiveness of R&D initiatives hinges on the quality of training and skill enhancement provided to farmers.

Pakistan can prosper in the world of agriculture as it is naturally gifted with fertile land and crop appropriate weather. At this critical juncture, it is now in the hands of policy makers, the government and stakeholders to address the systematic issues, lack of technology, water mismanagement and offer a prosperous path to the future of the agricultural landscape. It’s now or never, can Pakistan usher in a new era of agricultural productivity or keep making the same mistakes and let the future generations suffer dire consequences?

The writer is a student of economics and political science at the Institute of Business Administration, Karachi.

Published in Dawn, The Business and Finance Weekly, September 2nd, 2024