12 terrorists neutralised as security forces repulse attacks across Balochistan: state media

Twelve terrorists have so far been neutralised and many others are injured as security forces responded to attacks carried out at several places in Balochistan, state-run Radio Pakistan reported on Monday.

“The operation will continue until the terrorists are eliminated,” the report said. “In Balochistan, terrorists have carried out cowardly attacks at several places,” the report added, without specifying the locations of the attacks.

“Security forces and law enforcement agencies responded effectively to these attacks.”

Meanwhile, overnight firing in Balochistan’s Kalat between gunmen and security forces has left 11 people dead and injured six others, an official said.

According to Superintendent of Police (SP) Dostain Dashti, four levies personnel were martyred in the clashes, as well as one police sub-inspector, a tribal elder and two civilians.

Five Levies personnel, including the Kalat Assistant Commissioner Aftab Lasi, were among the injured.

The bodies and six injured have been shifted to Civil Hospital Kalat, according to an official Ziaur Rehman.

According to the SP, armed men attacked the hotel and house of a tribal person in the Mehlabi area of Kalat, resulting in the death of Malik Zubair Mohammad Hosni.

The clashes occurred along various points of the Quetta-Karachi highway, the SP said, adding that the route has been closed for traffic.

An emergency has been imposed in hospitals.

This is a developing story that is being updated as the situation evolves. Initial reports in the media can sometimes be inaccurate. We will strive to ensure timeliness and accuracy by relying on credible sources, such as concerned, qualified authorities and our staff reporters.