Israel’s spy chief takes responsibility for Oct 7 raid

Reuters Published August 22, 2024 Updated August 22, 2024 08:45am

JERUSALEM: Israel’s outgoing head of military intelligence took responsibility for his country’s failures to defend its border on Oct 7 at his resignation ceremony on Wednesday.

Major General Aharon Haliva, a 38-year veteran of the military, announced his resignation in April and was one of a number of senior Israeli commanders who said they had failed to foresee and prevent the deadliest raid in Israel’s history. “The failure of the intelligence corps was my fault,” Haliva said at the ceremony on Wednesday, and he called for a national investigation “in order to study” and “understand deeply” the reasons that led to the conflict between Israel and Hamas.

The Oct 7 raid badly tarnished the reputation of the Israeli military and intelligence services, previously seen as all but unbeatable by armed Palestinian groups such as Hamas.

The head of the armed forces, Lieutenant-General Herzi Halevi, and the head of the domestic intelligence agency Shin Bet, Ronen Bar, both accepted responsibility in the aftermath of the attack but have stayed on while the conflict in Gaza has continued.

Published in Dawn, August 22nd, 2024

