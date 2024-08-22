E-Paper | August 22, 2024

Gold hits record Rs261,000 per tola

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published August 22, 2024 Updated August 22, 2024 07:43am

KARACHI: Despite the challenging economic conditions, local gold rates continued their record-breaking spree, hitting a new peak of Rs261,000 per tola after adding Rs300 from Tuesday.

Similarly, the 10-gram rate also settled at an all-time high of Rs223,765, showing a jump of Rs257.

Surprisingly, the All Sindh Saraf and Jewellers Association (ASSJA) has issued higher domestic rates despite no upswing in the world gold rates, which stayed at $2,512 per ounce. At the same time, rupee-dollar parity did not show any significant change.

Costly gold has gone beyond the buying reach of many families. Still, the shining metal holds a lot of significance for investors, considering the upward price trajectory from January onwards.

On Jan 1, the 10-gram and one-tola rates were Rs188,357 and Rs219,700 based on the international gold rate of $2,082 per ounce. As a result, the price hike in 10-gram comes to Rs35,408 and Rs41,300 in one-tola so far.

On investment prospects in gold compared to real estate and the dollar, Head of Research and Development, Pak Kuwait Investment Company, Samiullah Tariq, said, “I think that people in Pakistan are investing in the yellow metal as it provides a hedge against the currency movement.”

The country’s official gold imports remained suspended in April-June due to a policy change in February but resumed in July with the import of 28kg valuing $2.2m.

Published in Dawn, August 22nd, 2024

Follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Signs of trouble
22 Aug, 2024

Signs of trouble

The administration cannot leave people in the affected areas at the mercy of terrorists.
Plugging the gap
22 Aug, 2024

Plugging the gap

IF fiscal prudence is a virtue then Pakistan’s budgets have been an exercise in vice for the last many years. This...
Karachi accident
22 Aug, 2024

Karachi accident

TWO innocents are dead. Amina, 26, and her father, Imran Arif, 60, were killed this Monday when a speeding SUV ...
Troubled tribunals
Updated 21 Aug, 2024

Troubled tribunals

Systems meant to act as a check and balance on our institutions and ensure compliance with the constitutional order keep failing us constantly.
Ceasefire farce
21 Aug, 2024

Ceasefire farce

AS Israel continues to mercilessly pound Gaza, the US pushes the fiction that a ceasefire is close in the besieged...
Silencing expression
21 Aug, 2024

Silencing expression

THE return of Aun Ali Khosa, a satirist and social media activist, has brought much relief to his family and...