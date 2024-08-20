E-Paper | August 20, 2024

X account of pro-Palestinian Egyptian comedian disappears

Anadolu Agency Published August 20, 2024 Updated August 20, 2024 08:47pm
Egyptian-American comedian Bassem Youssef.—Photo courtesy: Bassem’s Instagram
Egyptian-American comedian Bassem Youssef.—Photo courtesy: Bassem’s Instagram

The X account of Egyptian-American comedian Bassem Youssef disappeared on Tuesday for no apparent reason.

In a post on his Instagram account, Youssef stated that he was not sure if or when his X account would be restored, adding that any other account posing as him on the platform was fake.

“I am here on Instagram and Facebook […] I don’t wish to make any media statements or interviews about that now,” the comedian said.

The reason for the removal of his account, which had nearly 12 million followers, is unknown.

Youssef said on his final post on X before the account disappeared: “Antisemitism was an accusation that used to freeze the blood on people’s veins. I see many people now realising how this fear tactic is used to shut down conversations and scare people.

He added: “It’s been overused and abused in order to intimidate people. Are you still scared to be called an antisemite by those Zionist? Vote and tell me in the comments. No, I don’t give a […] anymore. Or: Yes I’m still scared.”

Many celebrities, however, use professional teams to help maintain their social media.

Last October, Youssef did an interview with British journalist Piers Morgan on Israel’s offensive on Gaza, then less than a month old, that went viral.

His pointed and humorous critique of Israel’s violence against the people of Gaza and Palestinians got significant attention.

Hala Diab, Youssef’s wife, is from Gaza, and her criticisms of Israel also attracted attention.

Youssef, a former cardiothoracic surgeon, has lived and worked in the United States since around 2015.

