Women renew strong bond of love with brothers on Raksha Bandhan

KARACHI: Astrologers all over the world may be calling the full moon that appeared on August 19 a rather difficult aspect but it also brought with it a happy occasion for brothers and sisters who follow the Hindu religion in the form of Raksha Bandhan on Monday.

Celebrated on the full moon of the Hindu month of Shravana, Raksha Bandhan literally means ‘tie or knot of protection’. This popular annual traditional festival sees sisters tying a colourful and decorated thread around the wrists of their brothers to remind them of their significance in the sisters’ lives as their protectors.

All the Hindu temples of Karachi had little stalls selling rakhis and witnessed women and girls coming for puja and prayer before putting together their special thali, which they also got blessed. Some came with their brothers and tied the thread or rakhi around their wrists there while others took their thalis home as many were expecting to see their brothers later in the evening.

There were also many who had carried out the rituals early in the morning before the brothers could go to school, college or university or their respective places of work. And besides these sisters there were also some whose brothers were away as they lived in another city or country. For them special mail or courier services were brought into use.

The annual festival is celebrated on the full moon day of the Hindu month of Shravana

Some who didn’t have a brother tied the thread around a cousin or friend’s wrist. Some ladies were also seen tying it around their father’s wrist whereas many also made Lord Krishna their protector by tying the thread around the deity’s wrist. Here they had a choice as some go for the grown-up Shree Krishna while others tie the rakhi around Kanha Ji, an avatar which portrays Krishna’s childhood, said to be both innocent and mischievous. All these gestures translate into the importance of the sweet and pure bond between brothers and sisters.

The day sees sweetmeat shops and bakeries doing good business as the sisters also offer something sweet to their brothers. In return the brothers are expected to present them with a gift, big or small, according to their pocket. Usually, they give a sari or some jewellery to their sisters.

In Pakistan, many Muslim women tie the rakhi around men belonging to the Hindu faith, whom they consider like their brothers. Many Hindu women also have made Muslim men their brothers by honouring them with a rakhi.

