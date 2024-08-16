NA Secretariat abolishes 220 posts amid ‘reforms’

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly Sec­retariat, under the administrative reforms’ agenda, has carried out downsizing in the Secretariat and abolished 220 posts from Grade 1 to 19.

According to a press release issued on Thursday, NA Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq ordered wide-ranging administrative reforms in the NA Secretariat.

While taking cognizance of austerity measures, the speaker abolished 220 non-essential posts of Grade 1 to 19, which would save the national exchequer more than Rs563 million annually, the press release said.

It said that two of the three pha­ses of administrative reforms have been implemented successfully.

In the first phase, 90 non-essential posts of various grades in the National Assembly Secretariat were abolished which saved Rs250.52 million annually.

In the second phase, abolishing of 130 non-essential posts from Grade 1 to 19 has resulted in saving more than Rs30.75 million.

Implementation of the two phases resulted in an annual saving of more than Rs560m, while additional savings of Rs400m will be done in the third phase.

A decision for downsizing was approved at a meeting of the Finance Committee held under the chairmanship of the speaker. The decisions app­roved at the finance committee meeting include: implementation of the austerity plan, rationalising needs and requirements of the National Assembly Secre­tariat, improvement in the procedure of determination, elimination, appointments and promotions, ensuring transparency and accountability.

The finance committee has also stopped further recruitment in the NA Secretariat unless decided otherwise, while a sub-committee has also been formed to review the NAS Employees Act, 2018, to make it more compatible with Civil Servants Act, 1973.

The committee will propose amendments to National Assembly Employees Act, 2018, with the purpose to determine the strength of staff according to the needs of the NAS and to improve the system of promotions and appointments.

Published in Dawn, August 16th, 2024