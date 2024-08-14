E-Paper | August 14, 2024

Bangladesh’s ex-premier Hasina faces ‘crimes against humanity’ case

Anadolu Agency Published August 14, 2024 Updated August 14, 2024 09:19pm

A case was filed against Bangladesh’s former prime minister Sheikh Hasina and eight other members of her now-dissolved cabinet and police officers on charges of “crimes against humanity” and “genocide”, according to an official on Wednesday.

The case was filed at the local International Crimes Tribunal in the capital Dhaka, Ataur Rahman, a deputy director of the investigation agency of the court, told the media.

The tribunal was formed by the then-Awami League government of Hasina in 2010 to prosecute those who had opposed Bangladesh’s war of independence in 1971.

Some of the top opposition party leaders have been tried by this tribunal.

The investigation agency of the court accepted the case on Wednesday after the father of Alif Ahmed Siam, a ninth-grade student who was shot by police on August 5 and succumbed to his bullet injuries, filed the suit through his lawyer Gazi MH Tanim.

Earlier, the adviser to the transitional government on law affairs, Asif Nazrul, told reporters that those involved in the killings that took place from July 1 to Aug 5 during the student protests “may be tried in the International Crimes Tribunal”.

He also said no individual would be exempt from prosecution, including Hasina.

The law adviser said they would make efforts to involve the UN in the investigation process.

Earlier, three cases, including murder and abduction, were filed against Hasina, who fled Bangladesh on Aug 5 to neighbouring India.

Bangladesh riots
World

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Rebuilding a dream
Updated 14 Aug, 2024

Rebuilding a dream

"True" independence — and not in the sense of a political slogan — can only be achieved when Pakistan’s children are assured of a better tomorrow.
A general’s arrest
14 Aug, 2024

A general’s arrest

A PAKISTAN Army general who had once seemed all-powerful has been arrested by his own institution for a list of...
No exceptions
14 Aug, 2024

No exceptions

CAREER civil services officer Rashid Mahmood Langrial, who recently became the ninth person to be appointed head of...
School massacre in Gaza
Updated 13 Aug, 2024

School massacre in Gaza

Can Tel Aviv’s assertions that it is ready to discuss a ceasefire really be taken seriously in the aftermath of such bloodbaths?
Bottomless pit
13 Aug, 2024

Bottomless pit

AT a time when the masses are struggling to put two decent meals on the table, the scale of fiscal malfeasance and...
Countering hate in UK
13 Aug, 2024

Countering hate in UK

THE anti-racism counter-protests witnessed across the UK last week brought a moment of relief to the country....