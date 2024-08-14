E-Paper | August 14, 2024

Lahore ATC refuses to hear plea on evidence against Imran

Wajih Ahmad Sheikh Published August 14, 2024 Updated August 14, 2024 09:43am

LAHORE: An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) judge on Tuesday refused to hear prosecution’s plea seeking permission for a forensic audit of evidence against PTI founder Imran Khan in May 9 cases.

The public prosecutor and investigating officers appeared before the duty ju­­dge, Irfan Haider, and sought permiss­ion to audit the evidence collected in 12 cases.

The investigation officers said they needed to do a forensic analysis of the footage and mobile phones allegedly belonging to the PTI founding chairman. They also sought permission for the photogrammetric and voice match tests to be conducted on the former prime minister.

They pleaded that tests and analysis could not be conducted when Mr Khan was in physical custody as the Lahore High Court (LHC) had quashed the remand. The judge noted that he could not hear or decide on the applications as he was a duty judge, and the prosecution should wait for the administrative judge who was on leave.

Asks prosecution to take matter to SC as LHC quashed ex-PM’s remand

He advised the investigation officers to approach the Supreme Court since the LHC had declared the PTI founder’s physical remand “null and void”.

“My advice is to take the matter to the Supreme Court or wait [till] the end of the ATC administrative judge’s vacation,” Judge Haider said while addressing the prosecution.

He also noted that after the LHC’s decision, the matter was no longer within the jurisdiction of anti-terrorism courts.

Subsequently, the investigation officers withdrew the applications to file them again before the administrative judge in September.

Last month, the police had secured physical remand of Mr Khan in 12 cases of May 9 riots, including an attack on the Lahore corps commander’s residence.

However, a two-judge bench of the LHC overturned the decision and quashed the remand. Mr Khan’s bail applications in these cases are also pending before an ATC judge.

Published in Dawn, August 14th, 2024

Imran Khan Arrest
Pakistan

