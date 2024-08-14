Roadmap being prepared to resolve all Balochistan issues through talks: Dar

QUETTA: Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar has said that a comprehensive roadmap is being prepared involving all stakeholders to resolve all issues of Balochistan through talks.

Presiding over a meeting on law and order and development in Balochistan at the Chief Minister’s Secretariat on Tuesday, Mr Dar said that security was a big issue of the province as anti-state elements are trying to destroy peace in the province and it is necessary to eliminate these elements.

Speaking at the meeting, Mr Dar said that Balochistan is close to the heart of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and that measures will be taken to address the issues being faced by the people of province.

He said the province must receive all its rights and acknowledged the current economic difficulties that the province and the country are experiencing.

Says it is necessary to eliminate anti-state elements trying to destroy peace in province

However, the deputy prime minister held out an assurance that the “future of the country is bright”.

He said despite “temporary economic challenges”, persistent effort and firm resolve of the government would lead to sustainable development and growth of Pakistan.

Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti briefed the deputy prime minister on the ongoing development projects and the security situation in the province.

He said that improving education and healthcare is the top priority of the provincial government.

According to Mr Bugti, various reforms are being introduced to enhance good governance which is essential for building a strong relationship of trust between the state and its citizens.

The chief minister said that a scholarship programme for students doing Ph.D in science has been launched and 200 top universities of the world have been selected for this purpose.

Additionally, he said, special scholarship programmes are being introduced for minorities and the transgender community, as well as other marginalised groups.

He said the issue of the province’s backwardness could be addressed through equitable development and pointed out that release of federal government’s funds for approved development projects was extremely limited.

If this trend continues, the chief minister feared, it would be impossible to complete federal-funded development projects even in coming decades.

Mr Bugti said that the federal government’s firm commitment and practical measures are crucial for the development of Balo­chistan to bring it on a par with the other three provinces.

The deputy prime minister assured Mr Bugti that the federal government would provide all possible support for development of Balochistan.

The meeting was attended by National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq and Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan, Member of the National Assembly Mir Ijaz Jakhrani, Chief Minister Bugti, provincial ministers and senior officials.

Published in Dawn, August 14th, 2024