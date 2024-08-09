Masjid-i-Nabvi imam highlights Pakistan’s ‘significant’ position for Muslim world in COAS meeting

Masjid-i-Nabvi Imam Dr Salah bin Mohammad Al-Budair on Friday highlighted Pakistan’s “significant place” in the Muslim world during a meeting with Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir, the military’s media affairs wing said.

The Imam had arrived in Islamabad a day ago on a seven-day goodwill visit.

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia share a strong relationship, with officials from both countries conducting frequent visits. In April this year, Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud had said that his visit to Pakistan would deliver “significant benefits” in the upcoming months by realising the potential of untapped economic development.

According to a press release issued by the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), Imam Al-Budair called on COAS Munir at the General Headquarters in Rawalpindi and discussed matters of mutual interest.

“Pakistan has a significant place in the Muslim world and it is playing its vital role for peace and stability in the region,” the ISPR quoted the imam as saying.

Welcoming the dignitary, the army chief said his visit was a “matter of honour” for the nation.

The ISPR said both sides expressed satisfaction over bilateral relations and Imam Al-Budair also prayed for peace, stability and unity in the Muslim world.

Imam Al-Budair also visited the National Assembly where Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq warmly welcomed him and said the visit was a moment of “joy and blessing”, according to a press release from the NA Secretariat.

Sadiq said the Prophet’s Mosque held a special status for millions of Muslims worldwide and underscored the visit of its imam as a manifestation of the “stable and historic ties” between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

Imam Al-Budair expressed his happiness for the warm welcome and said that the sincerity and love he received in Pakistan were “unforgettable”.

He also appreciated Pakistan’s role in promoting unity among Muslim countries and establishing lasting peace in the region.

At the speaker’s request, the imam offered a special prayer for Pakistan’s development and prosperity and the promotion of unity and solidarity among Muslims.