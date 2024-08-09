E-Paper | August 09, 2024

Mari Petroleum posts highest-ever profit

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published August 9, 2024 Updated August 9, 2024 08:22am

KARACHI: Mari Petroleum Company Ltd (MPCL) has recorded the highest-ever earnings of Rs77 billion during FY24 from Rs56bn in FY23, up by 38 per cent.

The company declared a final cash dividend along with interim dividend of Rs232 per share for FY24, thus translating into payout ratio of 40pc in FY24 compared to 35pc in FY23. Mari also announced a bonus of 800pc (eight shares for every one share held).

According to Sunny Kumar of Topline Securities, net sales increased by 25pc year-on-year in FY24 where hydrocarbon sales volume clocked in at 39.01 million barrel of oil equivalen, up 7pc year-on-year. Net sales surged by 25pc to Rs181bn from Rs146bn in FY23.

A five-year extension of Mari D&P lease was approved by the government, extending the company’s rights on the lease until November 2029 with an additional payment of 15pc wellhead value.

Mari’s subsidiary Mari Mining Co (Pvt) Ltd has been awarded two mineral exploration licences in Chaghi district of Balochistan.

Meezan earns Rs26.9bn

Meezan Bank Ltd (MBL) on Thursday reported its consolidated earnings surged 55pc to Rs26.89bn in the second quarter of calendar 2024 from Rs17.39bn in the same period last year.

Earnings per share (EPS) rose to Rs14.90 compared to Rs9.66. In a stock filing, the bank informed the Pakistan Stock Exchange that the board of directors announced a cash dividend of Rs7 per share for the first half of 2024.

Published in Dawn, August 9th, 2024

Follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Political paradox
Updated 09 Aug, 2024

Political paradox

What happened on May 9 was unqualifiedly wrong, but the state, too, should reflect on its mistakes.
Need for unity
09 Aug, 2024

Need for unity

THE Muslim world’s collective response to the 10-month-old Israeli assault on Gaza, as well as the associated...
Long economic journey
09 Aug, 2024

Long economic journey

IN his policy statement before a parliamentary panel, State Bank governor Jameel Ahmad on Wednesday spelled out the...
Temporary relief
08 Aug, 2024

Temporary relief

The quest for faster and sustainable economic growth will remain elusive for years even if we move in the right direction.
Fear in Britain
08 Aug, 2024

Fear in Britain

MORE than a week after the brutal and tragic stabbing of three young girls in Southport, the UK continues to grapple...
GB tax grievances
08 Aug, 2024

GB tax grievances

THE traders of Gilgit-Baltistan have been protesting for the past two weeks against the collection of federal taxes...