E-Paper | August 09, 2024

Dutch beat Germany in shoot-out to win men’s hockey gold

Agencies Published August 9, 2024 Updated August 9, 2024 07:10am
NETHERLANDS’ Duco Telgenkamp celebrates in the face of Germany’s goalkeeper Jean-Paul Danneberg after the men’s field hockey final at the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium on Thursday.—AFP
NETHERLANDS’ Duco Telgenkamp celebrates in the face of Germany’s goalkeeper Jean-Paul Danneberg after the men’s field hockey final at the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium on Thursday.—AFP

PARIS: The Netherlands beat Germany in a shoot-out to win the men’s Olympic hockey gold on Thursday — the first leg of what they hope will be a Dutch double.

A tense game ended all square at 1-1, with fourth-quarter goals in quick succession from Dutch captain Thierry Brinkman and Germany’s Thies Prinz.

The match went to a shoot-out, with each player going one-on-one with the goalkeeper.

The first two efforts for each side were saved before Brinkman put the Dutch 1-0 up.

Pirmin Blaak then saved again from Prinz.

Thijs van Dam and Justus Weigard both netted, leaving Duco Telgenkamp with the chance to win the match.

The 22-year-old nonchalantly scooped the ball beyond Jean-Paul Danneberg to give the Dutch their first gold medal in the men’s competition since 2000.

The Netherlands face China in the women’s final on Friday.

Earlier, India beat Spain 2-1 to win bronze as skipper Harmanpreet Singh scored twice to put his side in front after they fell behind.

The win gave India’s their second consecutive bronze medal as part of a 13-medal haul for the once dominant side that won gold for six Games in a row from 1928 to 1956.

Spain opened the scoring in the 18th minute when skipper Marc Miralles put a penalty shot past Sreejesh after Manpreet Singh obstructed fellow midfielder Gerard Clapes in the circle.

Harmanpreet levelled with 15 seconds left of the first half on a penalty corner before netting the go-ahead goal on another in the 33rd minute, his 10th goal at the Games giving him a clear lead as tournament top scorer.

Published in Dawn, August 9th, 2024

Olympics 2024
Sport

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Political paradox
Updated 09 Aug, 2024

Political paradox

What happened on May 9 was unqualifiedly wrong, but the state, too, should reflect on its mistakes.
Need for unity
09 Aug, 2024

Need for unity

THE Muslim world’s collective response to the 10-month-old Israeli assault on Gaza, as well as the associated...
Long economic journey
09 Aug, 2024

Long economic journey

IN his policy statement before a parliamentary panel, State Bank governor Jameel Ahmad on Wednesday spelled out the...
Temporary relief
08 Aug, 2024

Temporary relief

The quest for faster and sustainable economic growth will remain elusive for years even if we move in the right direction.
Fear in Britain
08 Aug, 2024

Fear in Britain

MORE than a week after the brutal and tragic stabbing of three young girls in Southport, the UK continues to grapple...
GB tax grievances
08 Aug, 2024

GB tax grievances

THE traders of Gilgit-Baltistan have been protesting for the past two weeks against the collection of federal taxes...