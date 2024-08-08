No end to sit-in despite claims of headway in JI talks

ISLAMABAD: A fourth round of talks between the federal government and the Jamaat-i-Islami (JI) ended without a breakthrough, although the information minister claimed both sides were closer to signing an agreement.

Another round of dialogue to find an amicable solution to the sit-in will be held this (Thursday) evening in Rawalpindi. “We (both sides) have come quite close (to reaching an agreement),” Information Minister Attaullah Tarar said while talking to reporters after talks on Wednesday.

“Some progress has been made … and some of the issues have been settled through a written agreement,” the information minister said, adding that the JI demands were part of the government’s agenda.

Another round of negotiations scheduled for today, says minister

He said it was Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s agenda to reduce power tariffs, adding that the PM was working on it vehemently. The minister said both sides will sit together again on Thursday evening.

On the other hand, JI leader Liaquat Baloch, who was representing his party in the meeting, said a six-point agenda of the Jamaat was under discussion during the talks. He said the talks were held in a cordial atmosphere and the government had not shown any reservation about the JI’s demands.

Both sides met on Tuesday for talks where it was decided that the party would decide the fate of the sit-in after the government’s response to its demands.

JI to expand protest

The JI announced to stage sit-ins in front of chief minister offices in Lahore and Peshawar on Aug 11 and 12, as its sit-in in Rawalpindi entered its 14th day. JI chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman said a sit-in would be staged in Lahore on Aug 11, which would be turned into a public procession. Following this, a sit-in would be staged in Peshawar on Aug 12.

The JI chief said that on Aug 14, participants of the sit-ins will celebrate Independence Day as Pakistan had gained independence after the great sacrifices of people under the leadership of Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah and in light of the vision of Allama Iqbal for the Muslims of the subcontinent.

Published in Dawn, August 8th, 2024