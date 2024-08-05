Road closures cause fuel shortages in Balochistan

• Iranian petrol being sold at Rs550 per litre

• Dealers’ body hopes situation will improve over next 24 hours

• CM laments women ‘being used as shields’ during protests

• BYC wants CM to accept responsibility for police action

QUETTA / GWADAR: Many cities and towns of Balochistan, including Quetta, have been facing an acute shortage of petrol and diesel for the last four days as oil companies are unable to transport fresh supplies from Karachi owing to the closure of Quetta-Karachi National Highway because of the ongoing sit-ins by the Baloch Yakjehti Com­mittee (BYC).

The Balochistan government had blocked several highways to stop the BYC convoys from reaching Gwadar to attend the Baloch Raji Muchi (Baloch national gathering) in the port city on July 28.

The supply of Iranian petrol and diesel, whose prices are lower than other petroleum products, has also been badly affected from the border areas.

Most petrol pumps in Quetta have put up the “not available” sign. Some outlets where the Iranian petrol has managed to make its way are selling it at significantly higher rates. Long queues of vehicles are seen at such outlets.

Reports suggest that in Zhob, Duki, Loralai, Barkhan, and parts of Quetta the Iranian petrol is being sold at Rs550 per litre.

However, Balochistan Petroleum Association official Qayyumuddin Agha has stated that the supply has begun and the situation is expected to improve in the next 24 hours.

Protests continue

Though internet and mobile phone services were restored in Gwadar and roads were opened by the government, the protest sit-ins by the BYC continued in Quetta, Noshki and Gwadar.

Senior Minister for Planning and Development Mir Zahoor Ahmed Buledi, who was part of the team that held negotiations with the BYC representatives, said the government had started implementing the agreement signed with the BYC.

He claimed that a large number of BYC supporters had been freed, adding that those nominated in FIRs would be released by Monday (today) after quashing the cases through the judicial process.

“Now BYC leadership should also show responsibility and seriousness and abide by the agreement,” the minister said.

On the other side, the BYC supporters continued their sit-in in front of the Balochistan University and Quetta-Taftan Highway. Besides, they blocked Sariab Road and Quetta-Taftan National Highway that suspended trade with Iran.

BYC leader Bebarg Baloch said that until their demands were fulfilled the sit-in would continue. Their demands include registration of an FIR against security officers for killing one person and injuring two others in Noshki.

They also called for the home department to ensure that security forces will not conduct any more action against protesters and all arrested people will be released. Moreover, Chief Minister Mir Sarfaraz Ahmed Bugti along with his cabinet members should come to Gwadar and accept responsibility for the police action at a joint press conference with the BYC leaders.

Meanwhile, Home Minister

Mir Ziaullah Langove pointed out that negative politics aimed at stopping Gwadar’s progress must be curtailed.

He called upon the people of Balochistan and Gwadar to reject protest politics that seeks to hinder the development of Gwadar and the future of the youth.

Terror threat

Separately, CM Bugti used a ceremony held to pay homage to police martyrs to warn the nationalists against holding violent protests.

Speaking at the ceremony at the central police office, he said terrorism had been spread across Balochistan in the name of religion and nationalism, but police and Levies had the capability to counter it.

In a thinly-veiled reference to the BYC leadership, CM Bugti said that using women as shields to violate Balochistan’s traditions aimed to weaken the province, and such individuals would not be spared.

He recalled that the nation had defended against many conspiracies, noting that terrorism was rampant in the past. However, he said, the blood of martyrs had been avenged and emphasised the importance of confronting armed insurgents directly.

He observed that peaceful protests had been used to kidnap ordinary citizens, and “this was not just a fight for the police but for all of us”.

Mr Bugti pointed out that the rights of the province had always been granted through parliament and that the narrative of nationalism had been used to mislead the public.

He held out the assurance that the government would take every measure to support the families of martyrs and eliminate terrorism, ensuring that Pakistan would continue to thrive.

Balochistan IGP Abdul Khaliq Sheikh stated that nations grew through the sacrifices of their people, and successful nations had always been built on such sacrifices. The compensation for martyrs in Balochistan has been tripled, and an education welfare fund has been established for the children of martyrs, he told the gathering.

Published in Dawn, August 5th, 2024