JI sit-in demands review of contracts with IPPs

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published August 4, 2024 Updated August 4, 2024 09:56am
A sit-in organised by the Jamaat-i-Islami is staged in front of the Governor House, on Saturday. The participants sought reduction in power rates in the country. —Dawn
KARACHI: The city chapter of the Jamaat-i-Islami staged a sit-in outside the Sindh Governor House on Saturday, aiming to continue it “for an indefinite period” and demanded the cancellation of agreements with independent power producers (IPPs) and revision of the tax regime mainly on the salaried class.

The JI also took the opportunity to raise Karachi-specific issues, seeking cancellation of the agreement with K-Electric, devolution of power in local government system and transparency in the spending of billions of rupees “in the name of development” that has “failed to improve the city’s infrastructure and fix the decades-old problems of water supply and drainage system.”

A large number of people attended the protest. Carrying placards and banners, they chanted slogans against the government, the IPPs and all others contributing to the rise of inflation. Addressing the sit-in, JI Karachi chief Munem Zafar said that the protest is a continuation and expression of solidarity with the larger protest being held in Rawalpindi.

“The Jamaat-i-Islami demands withdrawal of excessive taxes, slab system from electricity bills, and unjust agreements with IPPs. The JI also demands rationalisation of the tax regime, withdrawal of unjust taxes, particularly imposed upon the salaried class and traders in the last budget.”

Highlighting the issue of IPPs, he said that the government and its predecessors have been misleading the nation in the name of capacity charges for IPPs. He elaborated that some four IPPs were paid billions despite the fact that they generated zero unit of electricity. Similarly, he said, several other IPPs were paid billions of rupees in the name of capacity charges, whereas these IPPs generated around 10 per cent of their respected capacities.

“The ruling parties have been hands in gloves with the KE to plunder the nation.”

Published in Dawn, August 4th, 2024

