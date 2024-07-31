PTI blames PML-N for inflated electricity bills

• Petroleum minister dismisses criticism as ‘unfounded opposition rhetoric’

• Raoof Hasan declared healthy after checkup at Pims

ISLAMABAD: The PTI on Tuesday accused the PML-N of being responsible for inflated power bills.

Addressing a press conference alongside Senator Shibli Faraz, opposition leader in the National Assembly Omar Ayub Khan alleged the ministers were preoccupied with accusing each other rather than addressing the power woes. “The PML-N made agreements involving capacity charges, causing the nation to pay twice as much for electricity compared to other states,” he said.

However, Mr Ayub’s criticism was dismissed by Petroleum Minister Musadik Malik as “unfounded opposition rhetoric”. He told a presser that Mr Ayub was part of the previous administration and failed to address the power tariff issues then.

Mr Ayub said the PTI government had renegotiated agreements with independent power producers (IPPs) and fixed the dollar exchange rate at Rs175 for IPPs, saving billions of dollars. He said the PTI also renegotiated an agreement with Qatar, resulting in savings of over $10 billion.

Mr Faraz, opposition leader in the Senate, said the electricity crisis had spiralled out of control. He blamed those “who have been in power for the past 40 years” for the current situation.

He accused the PML-N government of procuring fuel and other materials at 30 per cent higher rates, which contributed to the circular debt issue. He questioned whether the masses could afford the rising electricity bills.

Meanwhile, the PTI parliamentary party, in a meeting, condemned the arrest of MNA Haji Imtiaz.

Separately, PTI leader Raoof Hasan was taken to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) for a medical checkup. Sources said doctors declared Mr Hasan to be in good health after the checkup, which was mandatory before shifting him to jail.

Published in Dawn, July 31st, 2024