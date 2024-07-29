SBP cuts key policy rate by 100bps to 19.50pc

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) announced on Monday that it had decided to cut the key interest rate by 100 basis points (bps) to 19.5 per cent from the previous rate of 20.5pc.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, SBP Governor Jameel Ahmad said the central bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) had met earlier today and reviewed the current economic developments, highlighting inflation had declined from a record-high of 38pc in May to 12.6 last month.

“At its meeting today, the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) decided to cut the policy rate by 100 basis points to 19.5 percent, effective from July 30, 2024,” he said.

The MPC statement issued by the government said that the committee observed that the June 2024 inflation was slightly better than anticipated, adding that it also assessed that the inflationary impact of the fiscal year 2025 budgetary measures was broadly in line with earlier expectations.

It also noted that the external account has continued to improve, as reflected in SBP’s foreign exchange reserves “despite substantial repayments of debt and other obligations”.

Due to these reasons, the committee “viewed that there was a room to further reduce the policy rate in a calibrated manner to support economic activity, while keeping inflationary pressures in check”.

On positive developments, the statement said that the current account deficit had narrowed in the fiscal year 2024 and SBP’s FX reserves had “improved significantly from $4.4 billion at end-June 2023 to above $9.0 billion”.

Furthermore, it highlighted that the country had reached a staff level agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a 3-year extended fund facility programme of $7bn.

Previously, the headline inflation for June clocked in at 12.6pc on year-on- year, according to data from the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

Earlier, market participants had widely anticipated a rate cut given June’s inflation rate of 12.6pc, significantly lower than the interest rate of 20.5pc, though opinions had varied on the extent of the reduction.

More to follow