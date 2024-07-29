PM optimistic about positive outcome of visa reforms

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday said the government introduced significant visa reforms to facilitate travel of foreign investors, business community and tourists to help boost tourism, foreign investment and trade activities in Pakistan.

The federal cabinet on July 24 approved the new visa policy to allow tourists and businessmen from 126 countries to obtain visas in 24 hours.

Terming the initiative a highly positive development, the PM said the government had approved visa-free entry for businessmen from Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, which will increase investment and business opportunities from these countries.

The businessmen, investors, and tourists of 126 countries would be issued visas within 24 hours through an online system, he said, adding that traders and tourists from these countries would be exempt from visa fee.

Says govt to focus on decentralising testing, treatment centres to eradicate hepatitis

The list of countries includes Egypt, Morocco, South Africa, Turkiye, China, Malaysia, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Switzerland, the UK, the US, Brazil, Australia, and New Zealand.​

The application for a visa can be submitted to the Ministry of Interior’s online portal visa.nadra.gov.pk.

On the portal, the travellers can choose among the categories of visas, based on the purpose of their visit. After entering the required information, and uploading their documents, they can submit the visa application.

The reforms would make Pakistan an attractive destination for foreign individuals in terms of business and tourism, according to the prime minister.

He highlighted that special arrangements had also been made for Sikh pilgrims having passports of a third country to obtain visas on arrival. Electronic gates would be installed at Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad airports to facilitate travellers. A dashboard would be established at the Ministry of Interior to monitor the implementation of the new visa regime, including visa-free entry, business visa list, and tourist visa on arrival, he added.

The PM commended the performance of the interior ministry, relevant ministries, and institutions in implementing the new visa regime.

Meanwhile, a source told Dawn that the visa policy was relaxed for businessmen and tourists as they can apply for the visa online a day before travel. The source said the decision of the cabinet will be implemented by the interior ministry and the Foreign Office and these countries will be informed through FO.

World Hepatitis Day

Also, PM Shehbaz, in his message to the nation on the World Hepatitis Day, called for united efforts to raise awareness and work towards a hepatitis-free future, also announcing a nationwide campaign to eradicate the disease, adds APP.

“On this World Hepatitis Day, let us stand united in our efforts to raise awareness, support those affected by viral hepatitis, and work towards a future free from the burden of this disease. Together, we can make a difference and build a healthier and more prosperous nation,” he said.

He said “It’s time for action” — this year’s theme of the World Hepatitis Day — was a reminder for urgent actions to prevent, diagnose, and treat hepatitis and emphasised necessary actions to help eliminate the disease and ensure a healthier future for all.

The prime minister said hepatitis was a silent epidemic that affected millions of people across the world, causing liver inflammation and potentially leading to severe complications if left untreated.

“Pakistan has a very high burden of Hepatitis C infection, having 10 million infected cases, out of 60 million hepatitis C cases globally. Our country is facing an epidemic of Hepatitis C and it is feared that we may also see an epidemic of liver cancer if necessary actions to prevent and eliminate viral hepatitis are not taken,” he warned.

He highlighted that the country had made significant progress in combating viral hepatitis through awareness, vaccination programmes and improved access to testing and treatment. But there was still much work to be done, he said. “We must continue to prioritise hepatitis prevention, ensure early diagnosis, and provide affordable and accessible treatment options for all,” he added.

The government stood firm in its dedication to overcome the challenges posed by hepatitis. “I am pleased to announce a nationwide campaign aimed at eradicating Hepatitis C. As a part of this noble endeavour, our focus will be on decentralising testing and treatment centres, ensuring that the services provided are tailored to the needs of our citizens, in alignment with the global strategy,” he said.

The prime minister reassured that every citizen would have free access to screening and treatment facilities for Hepatitis C.

He recalled that during his tenure as Punjab Chief Minister, the Pakistan Kidney & Liver Transplant Institute project, a milestone in the provision of state-of-the-art medical facilities to kidney and liver patients was established along with modern Hepatitis Filter Clinics that were set up in all the 36 districts of Punjab. “We have done it before and we will do it again. The core objective remains to uplift the health and well-being of those afflicted with HCV, while simultaneously reducing the detrimental impact it has on work productivity, preventing liver cancer, and averting premature death,” he added.

Published in Dawn, July 29th, 2024