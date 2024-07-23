E-Paper | July 23, 2024

Six Croatians die in nursing home shooting

AFP Published July 23, 2024 Updated July 23, 2024 06:45am
Police cars are stationed in front of a retirement home where at least five people were killed in a shooting in Daruvar, some 130km from Zagreb on July 22, 2024. At least five people were killed on July 22, 2024 — AFP
Police cars are stationed in front of a retirement home where at least five people were killed in a shooting in Daruvar, some 130km from Zagreb on July 22, 2024. At least five people were killed on July 22, 2024 — AFP

DARUVAR: Croatia was in a state of shock on Monday after a gunman opened fire in a nursing home, killing at least six people in a rare instance of gun violence in the Balkan country.

Five residents and one employee were dead after the gunman entered the private nursing home in the eastern town of Daruvar and went on a killing spree, according to the police.

The gunman then fled the scene and was later arrested at a cafe, where he was carrying unregistered firearms.

The man had a previous police record for disturbing public order and domestic abuse, said Croatian national police chief Nikola Milina.

Officials first reported that five people had been killed during the shooting, but Milina said a sixth victim died after being transported to a hospital.

“We are appalled by this heinous crime,” Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic told reporters.

Published in Dawn, July 23rd, 2024

