US firm hired to boost investment

ISLAMABAD: The government has hired an American consultancy firm, Kearney, to help attract foreign investment in the country.

It was informed to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif during a meeting he chaired at the PM House to review how to increase investment and capacity of federal government ministries.

According to Kearney’s website, it is a leading global management consulting firm with over 5,700 people working in more than 40 countries.

During the meeting, it was informed that the Public-Private Partner­ship Authority had hired Kearney to hire experts on increasing investment and enhancing the capacity of federal ministries.

The meeting was informed that Kearney is a world-renowned firm that operates worldwide, especially in the Middle East.

In the meeting, Kearney officials informed the prime minister about the strategy of its ongoing consultative process with the government of Pakistan.

The firm has so far consulted with 15 institutions of the federal government while 97 priority projects have been identified during this consultation process, according to the meeting.

The Kearney officials said the consultancy firm would develop a plan of action for sustainable development in consultation with the government and provide assistance regarding the privatisation of SOEs, improving the regulatory framework of public sector enterprises, and attracting more investors.

