E-Paper | July 20, 2024

Bangladesh government declares two ‘public holidays’ citing situation in country, curfew in place

Reuters | AFP Published July 20, 2024 Updated July 20, 2024 09:15pm
A demonstrator gestures as protesters clash with Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) and the police outside the state-owned Bangladesh Television as violence erupts across the country after anti-quota protests by students, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, July 19, 2024. — Reuters
A demonstrator gestures as protesters clash with Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) and the police outside the state-owned Bangladesh Television as violence erupts across the country after anti-quota protests by students, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, July 19, 2024. — Reuters
Commuters move along the road as Bangladeshi soldiers stand guard following a curfew and the deployment of military forces in Dhaka on July 20 after days of violent clashes during protests against government job quotas. — AFP
Commuters move along the road as Bangladeshi soldiers stand guard following a curfew and the deployment of military forces in Dhaka on July 20 after days of violent clashes during protests against government job quotas. — AFP

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s government declared Sunday and Monday as “public holidays” due to the situation in the country, with only emergency services allowed to operate.

Bangladesh soldiers patrolled Dhaka’s deserted streets on Saturday amid a curfew to quell deadly student-led protests against government job quotas that have killed more than 100 people this week.

A suspension on internet and text message services has remained in place since Thursday, cutting off Bangladesh from the world as police cracked down on protests that have continued despite a ban on public gatherings.

The violent clashes have killed at least 105 people and injured thousands this week, according to data from hospitals across Bangladesh. The Dhaka Medical College Hospital received 27 dead bodies on Friday between 5pm to 7pm.

The nationwide unrest initially broke out over student anger against new quotas for government jobs.

Over the past five days, police have fired tear gas and hurled sound grenades to scatter protesters during the nationwide unrest, as demonstrators clashed with security personnel, throwing bricks and setting fire to vehicles.

With the death toll climbing and police unable to contain the violent protests, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s government on Friday imposed a national curfew and deployed the military.

The curfew will ease for two hours from Saturday afternoon to allow people to shop for supplies and complete other chores, TV channels reported. The curfew will last until 10m on Sunday at which point the government will assess the situation and decide the next course of action, the reports added.

The demonstrations — the biggest since Hasina was re-elected for a fourth successive term this year — have also been fuelled by high unemployment among young people, who make up nearly a fifth of a population of 170 million.

International rights groups have criticised the internet suspension and actions of security forces. The European Union said it is deeply concerned by the violence and loss of life.

Hasina dropped plans to leave on Sunday for diplomatic visits to Spain and Brazil due to the protests, the office of Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud said.

Many opposition party leaders, activists and student protesters were arrested, said Tarique Rahman, the exiled acting chairman of the main opposition, the Bangladesh Nationalist Party.

Police arrested Nahid Islam, a leading coordinator of the students’ agitation, at 2am on Saturday, the protesters said in a text message.

Reuters could not independently confirm the arrests.

‘Frustration has been mounting’

Hasina’s government is accused by rights groups of misusing state institutions to entrench its hold on power and stamp out dissent, including by the extrajudicial killing of opposition activists. Since the first deaths on Tuesday, protesters have begun demanding Hasina leave office.

“Frustration has been mounting in Bangladesh because the country has not had a genuinely competitive national election for more than 15 years,” Pierre Prakash of Crisis Group told AFP.

“With no real alternative at the ballot box, discontented Bangladeshis have few options besides street protests to make their voices heard.”

‘Shocking indictment’

Hospitals and police reported an additional 10 deaths to AFP on Saturday from clashes the previous day. Police fire was the cause of more than half of the deaths reported so far this week, based on descriptions given to AFP by hospital staff.

“The rising death toll is a shocking indictment of the absolute intolerance shown by the Bangladeshi authorities to protest and dissent,” Babu Ram Pant of Amnesty International said in a statement.

Authorities imposed a nationwide internet shutdown on Thursday which remains in effect, severely hampering communication in and out of Bangladesh.

Government websites remain offline and major newspapers including The Dhaka Tribune and Daily Star have been unable to update their social media platforms since Thursday.

Bangladesh Television, the state broadcaster, also remains offline after its Dhaka headquarters was set on fire by protesters the same day.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Royal tantrum
Updated 20 Jul, 2024

Royal tantrum

The PML-N's confrontational stance and overt refusal to respect courts orders on arguably flimsy pretexts is a dangerous sign.
Bangladesh chaos
Updated 20 Jul, 2024

Bangladesh chaos

The unfortunate events playing out in Bangladesh should serve as a warning sign for other South Asian states.
Fitch’s estimate
20 Jul, 2024

Fitch’s estimate

FITCH seems to be more optimistic about Pakistan accelerating its economic growth rate to 3.2pc during this fiscal...
Misplaced priorities
Updated 19 Jul, 2024

Misplaced priorities

The government must call its APC at the earliest and invite all stakeholders to take part; this matter cannot be delayed further.
Oman terror attack
19 Jul, 2024

Oman terror attack

THE normally peaceful sultanate of Oman was shaken by sectarian terrorism on Monday when militants belonging to the...
Urban flooding
19 Jul, 2024

Urban flooding

THE provincial authorities have been taking precautionary measures, or so we have been told, to cope with emergency...