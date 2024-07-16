Envoys of 7 countries present diplomatic credentials to president

ISLAMABAD: President Asif Zar­dari said on Monday Pakistan offers great investment opportunities and invited foreign countries to benefit from its investment-friendly environment.

The president was addressing a ceremony at Aiwan-i-Sadr where envoys of seven countries presented their diplomatic credentials.

The diplomatic credentials were presented by Zimbabwe’s ambassador-designate to Pakistan Titus Mehliswa Jonathan Abu-Basutu, Tajikistan’s ambassador-designate Sharifzoda Yusuf Toir, Rwanda’s High Commissioner-designate Harerimana Fatou, Argentina’s ambassador-designate Sebastian Sayus, Myanmar’s ambassador-designate Wunna Han, Cambodia’s ambassador-designate Sok Chea, and Botswana’s ambassador-designate Dr Batlang Comma Serema.

The envoys also held separate meetings with the president.

In conversation with ambassadors, President Asif Zardari highlights how investment-friendly Pakistan’s policies are

Talking to the envoys, President Zardari said Pakistan had great investment opportunities and foreign countries should benefit from its investment-friendly environment. He highlighted that foreign investors should explore investment opportunities in Pakistan’s agriculture, livestock, information technology, energy and mining sectors.

He stated that Pakistan wanted to broaden cooperation with all friendly countries in diverse fields, especially trade, investment, and culture.

Mr Zardari remarked that Pakistan attached great importance to expanding economic cooperation and maximising trade volume with friendly countries to its fullest potential. He also called for increasing contacts among the business communities to boost economic and trade relations.

The president congratulated the envoys on their appointment as ambassadors to Pakistan and expressed the hope that they would play their role in improving mutually beneficial cooperation. Earlier, the envoys were presented a guard of honour by a smartly turned-out contingent of the armed forces.

Published in Dawn, July 16th, 2024